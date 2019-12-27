Home Business The Upcoming ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Movie Shows Off Its Adorable Baby Sonic
The Upcoming ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Movie Shows Off Its Adorable Baby Sonic

written by Forbes December 27, 2019
The Upcoming 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Movie Shows Off Its Adorable Baby Sonic
Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian taking the entire internet by storm, it looks like the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie wants Baby Yoda to hold its beer; by introducing the similarly adorable Baby Sonic.

In a new and very brief Japanese trailer for the movie (shown below), we get to see the new and very cute version of Baby Sonic.

The official Japanese site for the movie has also got an update covering Baby Sonic and that there will be keychains available of the character.

The important thing here though is that it looks like the movie will be going into Sonic’s origins and covering his childhood. That’s pretty cool I think and Baby Sonic looks great.

What with all the negative publicity surrounding this movie, from the awful original design of Sonic to the shutting of the effects studio that worked on the film, at least Baby Sonic is on the right and obviously high-speed track.

Sonic the Hedgehog is released in theaters on February 14, 2020.

Baby Sonic

Baby Sonic from the upcoming ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie.

Paramount Pictures, Sega

