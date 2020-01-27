The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Is Coming To PlayStation VR And Oculus Quest Later This Year

almost all PC VR services now. If you’ve not got a PC VR setup, it is well worth the wait for it to come to PlayStation VR this Spring and Oculus Quest later this year.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will be coming to PlayStation VR and Oculus Quest later this year, following its recent launch on practically all PC VR platforms.

Developer Skydance announced the plans to launch on non-PC VR platforms at the same time as the game’s release last Thursday. Saints & Sinners will launch ‘Spring 2020’ for PlayStation VR, while the Quest port will take a bit longer, with a projected launch “later in the year”.

I’ve only been able to put a few hours into Saints & Sinners so far, but what I’ve played has been excellent. It manages to feel like a full zombie RPG you’d see in the flat gaming space like Dying Light or Dead Island, placing an emphasis on setting, story, crafting, and improvising ways to take down enemies. It’s a nice advancement of the genre, as the former VR zombie poster child was Arizona Sunshine, a game that felt more like a light gun shooter than the genuine zombie survival experience it promised.

Sometimes Saints & Sinners does struggle to justify its VR existence, though. There’s a notable lack of physicality in the world – weapons can’t be fully manipulated like in, say, Blade & Sorcery, meaning you tend to attack enemies the same way each time. You also can’t physically crouch to sneak or duck under obstacles, you instead need to press a button. At times I was struggling to figure out why Skydance decided to make this a VR game and not a bog-standard flat screen experience.

Regardless, Saints & Sinners is easily the best zombie game currently available on VR, and probably the best The Walking Dead game too. It’s available through almost all PC VR services now. If you’ve not got a PC VR setup, it is well worth the wait for it to come to PlayStation VR this Spring and Oculus Quest later this year.