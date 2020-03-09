‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 11 Recap And Review: Oh That Kind Of Morning Star

‘The Walking Dead’ goes full Medieval in Sunday night’s episode ‘Morning Star.’

Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead was one of the best this season, thanks largely to the surprisingly exciting battle scene at the end. The residents (and guests) of Hilltop do glorious battle against the zombie horde wielding swords, axes, spears and other Medieval armament.

Luke has a very fancy looking mace. Daryl goes into the fight with a morning star—a spiked ball on a chain attached to a wooden handle, a la Castlevania’s Trevor Belmont. It’s honestly pretty sweet. (Sometimes morning stars don’t have the chain and it’s just the spiked ball on a stick; you can also refer to Daryl’s weapon as a flail, which is probably more accurate, but as a Castlevania player since childhood I always think of a morning star, or morningstar, as a ball and chain).

We’ll get to the battle shortly.

This is a Hilltop episode—they’re still making us wait to find out what’s going on with Michonne. Aaron, Mary (Gamma), Rosita, Jerry, Kelly and some kids all show at Hilltop, Judith and RJ among them. I’m not sure why they thought it was a good idea to send a bunch of kids out there when the Whisperers will clearly be on the warpath, but okay.

Eugene, Rosita and “Stephanie”

Eugene is at Hilltop, still talking with the mystery woman—Stephanie—over the radio, completely oblivious that she may not be who she says she is. He wants to meet up and she says she’ll talk to her people, but that he shouldn’t tell his. That’s a bit of a red flag, but I guess he’s smitten and not thinking with his brain. When Rosita hears the woman on the radio and tries to answer he flips out and tells her to leave, worried that she’s ruined his chances.

Rosita and Eugene talk again later. She asks about the woman on the radio. What he doesn’t suspect is that this is yet another potentially hostile group and he’s being played. This is clearly a setup for the end of this season and the new conflict in season 11. Rosita teases Eugene about him liking this new woman and he denies it, so she says “Do you want to kiss me?” But she’s just proving a point. He can’t because he actually does have feelings for Stephanie. Poor Eugene.

For some reason, Rosita doesn’t think this is weird and tells Eugene to go find her. He tries again, singing a song (Josh McDermitt has a nice singing voice, it turns out, and it’s much less annoying than Eugene’s speaking voice) and we get a “prepare for war montage” while he sings away. Armor, weapons and other preparations. Stephanie suddenly chimes back in on the other end, helping sing his “Loser With A Forlorn Heart” song. It’s a very Stranger Things 3 moment—Dustin and his girlfriend from radio camp, just older and in the zombie apocalypse. Next week we’ll get The Neverending Story song.

“I’m sorry for disappearing,” she says. “I freaked a little bit.” Eugene is the forgiving type, still not suspicious about this stranger’s insistence on secrecy.

“So, who is the girl?” she asks.

“That’s Rosita,” he says, giving up yet sore information. He calls Rosita his “proverbial BFF.”

Suddenly Stephanie—if that’s her real name—blurts out a location: Charleston, West Virginia in a week. I guess we’ll finally get some answers soon enough, if everyone survives the dire straits they find themselves in.

The Walking Dead

Carol and Ezekiel Sitting In A Tree

Ezekiel finds Carol hanging out at Daryl’s campsite all full to the brim with self pity and shame. They talk and she sees his tumor.

“It’s not a tumor,” he says in his best Arnold impression (just kidding, but that would have been funny).

“It’s nothing,” he tells her.

“Never bullshit a bullshitter,” she replies.

“I wanted to tell you,” he says. They kiss. And make love when they get back to Hilltop. I’m not sure if it’s rekindled love or just desperation. He isn’t either.

“Would this have happened if this were any other night?” he asks. “If we didn’t think we were going to die tonight?”

“Wait…we’re gonna die tonight?” she jokes back. It’s hard not to like Carol when she’s herself. It’s just as hard to parse what she really feels. Poor Ezekiel.

A Blacksmith, A Whisperer and an Alden Walk Into A Bar

Aaron brings Mary/Gamma with them to Hilltop since she wants a chance to meet her nephew. Earl, the blacksmith who has been raising the boy by himself after his wife was killed by Alpha, won’t hear of it. Alden, who lost Enid to the Whisperers, is just as stubborn. I’m not sure where all this leads. Maybe she’ll save the kid (or kids?) and finally get into the good guys’ good graces.

The Battle

It really felt as though the episode would end before any fighting actually happened. There was so much build-up I wouldn’t have been surprised if we’d seen Aaron, Daryl and all the rest line up to face the oncoming zombie horde and then cut to credits.

Fortunately, that didn’t happen. The Hilltop forces leave the walls of their home and prepare to fight—spiked shields, spears, swords and other archaic armaments at the ready. I’m not sure why they didn’t stay inside the walls and try to take out the zombies from relative safety, but it wouldn’t have mattered much in the end.

We learn why Beta was filling up gourds of sap/syrup at the beginning of the episode. The Whisperers use essentially giant slingshots to lob these the gourds onto the Hilltop fighters, much to their confusion. When the fire arrows come they learn the awful truth—they may as well be covered in oil. Any flame touches their skin or clothing and they’ll light up like a torch.

Before this they were putting up a good, if desperate, fight. The fence was starting to buckle, but they’d managed to keep the walkers on the other side of it. Everything changed when the fire nation attacked.

Realizing the predicament they’re in, they turn to run back to Hilltop’s gates only to be cut off by more fire arrows. Hedged in by flame, our heroes find themselves in an impossible situation. All the fighters are outside and caught right where Alpha wants them. Only children and those too old or sick to fight are left inside.

Earlier in the episode, Negan tried to convince Alpha to not kill everyone. As satisfying as that sounds, he tells her, it can be just as satisfying to get your enemy to “bend the knee.” Okay, Daenerys.

On the surface, Negan still very much seems to have gone back to his villainous ways. But he’s clearly working at some form of subterfuge here. He’s trying to save lives, getting close with Alpha and doing his best to plant ideas in that wicked, warped brain of hers. It doesn’t work.

“I thought you wanted them to join us?” Negan asks Alpha. “I did. As part of my horde,” she replies. “Damn,” he chuckles. “You are a badass.”

He plays it off like he’s on her side, but he’s clearly just failed his attempt to save Hilltop’s people, and he doesn’t know (yet) that Judith is in there. Even if he has gone over to the Dark Side, there’s no way he’d stand by while all those kids got killed, especially given how close he and Judith have become.

The question is what he’s going to do now. There’s not much one man can do against Alpha, Beta and all the rest. It’s possible the Alexandrians will show up to turn the tide—maybe Oceanside also. Something like that needs to happen since there’s literally no way this show is going to kill off all of these characters at once. I’d be surprised if we didn’t get one or two big deaths, however. Ezekiel’s days are already numbered. Better to go out in a blaze of glory than the long suffering that’s coming.

Verdict

All told a very good episode. The battle was more Game of Thrones than Walking Dead, but I’m okay with that. I like the idea of society sort of slipping back into the dark ages bit by bit. I can imagine a Walking Dead spinoff set a hundred years later where these little fiefdoms have popped up ruled over by various warlords, similar to The 100 in some ways. All clothing would be hand-made by this point. Nobody living would have ever driven in a car before. All memory of pre-apocalypse society would be gone—just stories told by elders around the fire. (I’m reminded of The Lost Tribe in Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome now, and their funny words like “pox-eclipse” for apocalypse and so forth).

In any case, I liked the battle scene a lot. Very exciting and a great cliff-hanger. Daryl continues to be a great character and they’ve done a pretty good job getting me to care more about several other characters as well, like Rosita and Luke and the other newcomers. It was nice to see Carol acting like her old self again, also.

When she finds Daryl and says “Please don’t hate me,” he just looks at her and says “I could never hate you,” before walking away without another word. Yet another powerful moment between these two. Daryl and Ezekiel’s encounter was also poignant—they haven’t been very friendly with one another thanks to tension around Carol, but they smooth all that away. No room for bitterness when death is outside knocking on the gates.

I do think it’s strange that they chose to fight the army of the dead outside the walls of Hilltop—much like it was strange for the armies of the living to fight the White Walker horder outside of Winterfell’s high walls in Game of Thrones. What’s the point of having a fortress if you’re not going to use it?

But other than that, a solid episode with an exciting ending. The Stephanie/Eugene stuff is almost certainly setup for the survivors encountering another (potentially bad) group of people and I’m pretty certain this is all going to be setup for the inevitable post-Whisperer conflict that’s coming in Season 11. At least, I am 99% certain the Whisperer conflict will wrap up by the end of Season 10, and our heroes will confront some new threat. Whether this new group will be at all related to the people who took Rick away remains to be seen.

