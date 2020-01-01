‘The Waltons’ Debuts on MeTV

Family drama “The Waltons” aired on CBS from 1972-81. (AP Photo)

Personally, the highlight of my holiday TV viewing experience was reexperiencing 1971 made-for television movie “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story,” which was the precursor to classic family drama “The Waltons.”

Based on the reflections of Earl Hamner Jr. of his childhood during the Great Depression and World War II in Schulyer, Virginia, expectations were low for this ensemble family tale, which in the fall of 1972 began at a time when there were only three broadcast networks.

“We faced ‘The Mod Squad’ on ABC and ‘The Flip Wilson Show’ on NBC, and I was advised to be grateful if we finished our first 13 episodes,” Earl Hamner Jr. told me at a gathering at the Television Critics Association in Los Angeles. “No one expected us to survive past that first season.”

Of course, “The Waltons” ultimately thrived on CBS, both critically and by the audience statistics, rising to the No. 2 rated show overall in its second season in 1973-74 (behind only “All in the Family”). After nine seasons (and 221 episodes), the clan returned for six television movies (three on NBC in the early 1980s and three on CBS in the 1990s). And, today, we can all relive the lives of this warm and loving fictional family on nostalgia network MeTV, which is offering the drama weekdays at 12 p.m. ET.

“We were the family we all wished we had,” said Michael Learned, who played Olivia Walton and was featured alongside “Little House on the Prairie” matriarch Karen Grassle at the former Cable Show in Los Angeles in 2014. “You could sit back and escape from the realities of the world and your own lives, even if it was only for one hour each week. It made quite a difference, and it still resonates in so many lives.”

Ultimately, Michael Learned exited “The Waltons” before the series ended, as did Richard Thomas as John-Boy, Ralph Waite as patriarch John, and Ellen Corby and Will Geer as the grandparents. Corby suffered a stroke in the middle of season five, and could only return on temporary and limited basis; and Geer passed away after production in season six ended.

“I was young and I was hungry for other opportunities,” Richard Thomas told me in an interview. “But, in hindsight, ‘The Waltons’ was a groundbreaking series. The premise was simple: a loving family who were celebrating life during some tough times. We embraced all kinds of subjects — book burning, prejudice, abuse, death, poverty, war and illiteracy. And we did so under the guise that family matters.”

Mary McDonough, who played middle daughter Erin and penned her thoughts in book “Lessons From the Mountain,” embraces her role on “The Waltons.” “We were not the ‘cool’ show,’ and we didn’t have all the ‘bells and whistles’ you might see today,” she told me. “But just look at the reaction to the gatherings we still have to this day and it is obvious that ‘The Waltons’ was more than just a TV series to so many people. We were like an extended family, and we offered an environment where you can go to for stability and comfort.”

“I don’t think this type of storytelling will ever go out of style,” she added. “If anything, it should be celebrated.”

In this first episode of the series, which marks the debut of ‘The Waltons’ on MeTV, the family shelters a young deaf girl left on their back porch by her mother. While they search for her family, they start teaching her sign language, which she uses to help youngest Walton sibling Elizabeth (Kami Cotler) when an emergency arises. By episode end, the parents are reunited with their daughter, who they now realize does have a future. And the Walton family begins its tradition of ending each episode by wishing each other a “good night.”

“We weren’t violent. We didn’t feature super-cops, super-doctors, super-lawyers and super-heroes,” said Richard Thomas. “But we dared to be different, and the simplicity of this loving family that supported each is a concept we should all live by.”

