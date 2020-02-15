The Weeknd Holds At No. 1 In The U.K. While Saint Jhn Earns His First Top 10 Hit

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 29: The Weeknd performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: … [+] Be The Generation in Central Park on September 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The Weeknd hold on to the No. 1 spot on the U.K. singles ranking this frame with his current focus “Blinding Lights,” which became his first leader in the country last week. Somewhat surprisingly, the Canadian R&B superstar leads a top five that looks exactly as it did last time around, with no movement at all.

Steady at Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 are Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and Eminem and Juice WRLD’s “Godzilla,” respectively. Hopefully this order changes next week, as Ricch continues to attempt to push his breakout single higher.

Up from No. 8 to No. 6 is Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good,” which once peaked at No. 3. Behind that tune, another Capaldi smash, “Someone You Loved,” slips slightly to No. 7. The former chart champion has been enjoying a second wind in the nation, and it has now been present on the chart for 59 weeks.

The sole new entry inside the top 10 on the U.K. singles chart this frame comes from American hip-hop musician Saint Jhn, who lands his first big hit across the pond. The artist’s “Roses” bolts up the tally, lifting from No. 21 to No. 8 in one frame. The song may be featured on an upcoming album, though nothing has been announced yet.

Down from No. 7 to No. 9 is Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” which places just ahead of Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” which rounds out the top 10 and keeps its spot from last week.

Just outside the loftiest region, Dua Lipa’s newest single “Physical” climbs one rung to No. 11, narrowly missing out on becoming another top 10 for the pop singer. The dance tune may very well enter the arena very soon, as she continues promoting her latest release in the coming weeks.

