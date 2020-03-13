The Will To Give: This End-Of-Life Platform Is Facilitating $1.1 Billion In Charitable Donations

FreeWill Cofounders and co-CEOs Patrick Schmitt and Jennifer Xia Spradling.

When legendary musician Prince died nearly four years ago, it sparked a years-long legal battle over what would happen to his estate. That’s because like the majority of American adults, he didn’t have a last will and testament. End-of-life platform FreeWill is trying to close that gap (and encourage charitable giving) through its free online will service. Today, the company announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in charitable commitments.

“The American Heart Association alone has raised more that $30 million in new, planned giving through us,” cofounder and co-CEO Patrick Schmitt told Forbes. “But despite charitable giving being pretty sizable, it hasn’t really seen a lot of innovation over the last 10 to 20 years.”

The idea for FreeWill stemmed from Schmitt’s time working on fundraising campaigns for the Democratic National Committee where he learned how remove friction points in the donation process and increase individual donations. When it came time for Schmitt to do his own estate planning, he wondered why nobody had made it similarly easy to build charitable donations into your will.

So Schmitt, alongside fellow Stanford Business School graduate and Forbes Under 30 honoree Jennifer Xia, cofounded FreeWill. As the name suggests, the platform enables users to build their wills for free.

Though FreeWill does not require individuals to make charitable donations in their wills, it does experiment in methods to increase charitable giving. At the moment, roughly 19% do elect to include donations, with the average user donating around $111,000. The American Red Cross has received the most donations, with organizations like the United Way, Defenders of Wildlife and Disabled American Veterans garnering significant contributions.

The New York-based company, which now has 50 full-time employees, derives its revenue entirely from selling subscriptions to non-profits. Over 300 charities pay FreeWill to create customized donation pages and deliver data that gives them insights into the type of people that are electing to donate.

“Non-profits have never had information about planned giving like this before. Fewer than 20% of this gift type are reported and they also happen to be the biggest gifts they receive,” said Xia, noting that the data from FreeWill helps charities plan their financial future. “With FreeWill they get 100% of the data on what is coming through and information on what campaigns are most effective.”

Because death records are managed at the county level across the United States, the one piece of information FreeWill cannot track is how much of the donations have actually made their way to the charities. They are working on creating actuarial predictions, though their main focus is on increasing the percentage of individuals that elect to donate to non-profits.

“Working at the DNC, I learned that if you make it a little bit easier to give money, people give 20-25% more frequently,” explained Schmitt. “FreeWill is a part of the small donor revolution. These are not alarmingly wealthy people, but making donating really easy has been game changing.”

