The Winning Formula For F1 Photography

Sparks fly from a Red Bull Racing car in this spectacular shot from ace F1 photographer Darren Heath

Formula One is one of the world’s most photogenic sports. Its futuristic cars and exotic race locations are a recipe for eye-catching images which often look effortless. In reality, they are far from it.

The photographers who follow F1 have to deal with more factors than snappers in most other sports. First there’s the speed of the cars which travel at more than 200 miles per hour. Then there’s the weather as the races are all outdoors. They take place in more than 20 countries over an eight-month period which may be shortened this year due to the coronavirus as we reported.

Even if a photographer has the wherewithal to make it round these hurdles that doesn’t mean they will get to the finish line. This is because F1 operates like an exclusive clique as its regulator, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), only accredits a certain number of snappers. It ensures they are the cream of the crop and this isn’t just for show.

The more striking the image, the more attention the coverage gets. In turn, the greater the visibility it drives to F1 which is more important now than ever as the sport is taking an extended break.

One of the leading lights is Darren Heath, a multi award winning photographer who has many of the biggest brands in F1 and media on his client roster. His track record includes work with McLaren, Ferrari, Pirelli, Rolex, The Financial Times, The Sunday Times and Conde Nast Traveller. Heath’s photos are famous for their vivid colors and artistic angles. There’s good reason for this.

Heath has an eye for artistic images

Some F1 photographers may turn up at the track, point and shoot but Heath does his homework. It covers everything from the accessibility of vantage points right down to charting the course of the sun across the sky. Heath even tries to ensure that he doesn’t pick the same spots to shoot year-after-year so that his work isn’t repetitive. His mantra is fail to prepare, prepare to fail and it has paid off.

In 2005 Britain’s prestigious Royal Photographic Society awarded Heath an Honorary Fellowship as recognition of his excellence and evidence of distinguished ability in photography.

In an in-depth interview Heath revealed to us the secrets to his success from the best places to shoot at the track to the cinematographer who has inspired him most. He also explained how the industry has changed over the 32 years he has been involved with it and revealed what advice he would give to aspiring photographers who want to follow in his footsteps.

How did you get into the industry?

Like all aspirational careers one has to exhibit a very real desire and enthusiastic attitude just to open the doors of those in a position to employ. Since an early age I loved Formula One so, once I discovered a passion for photography my plan became to combine the two and focus upon a career photographing the sport I adored.

In August 1987 I took myself and portfolio off to north London and doorstepped the F1 photographer John Townsend. John very kindly furnished me with the telephone numbers names and addresses of the top photographers covering the sport so, following my day with John, I regularly called these photographers and eventually secured a day’s trial. On January 4th 1988 I started at Zooom Photographic as a junior black & white printer.

Over the next 12 months I shot at over 40 race weekends all over the UK honing my technique so as to prove to the bosses that I was worthy of photographic commissions. Many, many years later 2020 represents my 32nd year covering Formula One.

Did you have a big break and what was it if so?

I guess my big break was going to see John and then following up on his generosity. I firmly believe that so much of one’s successful business life hinges upon discovering what one is good at and then making the most of those skills. I was fortunate to find mine and then have the desire, the drive and determination to make it in a ridiculously competitive and cut throat environment.

What are the three most important skills needed for the job?

When faced with a working environment that couldn’t really be any more competitive one has to be ridiculously focused, driven to succeed and very thick skinned. These three are of course all character traits that in many respects one either has or hasn’t. If one lacks them then all the photographic talent in the world won’t really provide anything other than brief success.

If you’re a hard nosed so-and-so and you can combine that with a certain amount of creative image making flair then a successful career should follow. Photographic ability can to a certain degree be taught but a natural ‘gift’ for seeing composition, having a feel and appreciation for the rule of thirds, the golden triangle and other fundamentals of composition should all be in-built and come naturally to those who wish to take pictures for a living.

Where do you normally take photos during a race?

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. Before every grand prix weekend I work out my plan of attack taking in to consideration the likely weather, the nature of the circuit and ease of the track’s picture taking vantage points accessibility, my clients’ needs and wishes, the course of the sun across the sky etc. All of these factors come in to play during an F1 event and contribute to a successful three/four day shoot. Variables obviously play a part so one has to be able to factor in a certain degree of malleability but like almost every job in the world, the process is dependent on a certain degree of formulaic regularity.

Practice sessions are generally a time when I focus on single car imagery maximising the artistic possibilities offered by the venue. I’ll spend at least one practice session in the pit lane shooting the drivers and teams in the garages. Race day is chock-full of photographic opportunities with the Drivers’ Parade, grid, national anthem, crowd, start, race action, Parc Fermé celebrations and podium all offering the chance of top-drawer pictures.

As far as a photographer should be concerned, any F1 Grand Prix is a sum of all its parts and one that I approach with a view to gradually creating a story of the weekend. By Sunday evening I aim to complete a rounded, visually stimulating and topical story of the four sporting days.

Heath is famous for the avant-garde angles in his images

Do you offer services to F1 teams, races or sponsors?

Yes. Ideally one would work only for editorial clients but in practice that’s just not possible. Formula One’s life blood are the sponsors and commercial partners who pay hundreds of millions of dollars to have the super fast racing machines, teams and drivers wear their brand identities. These companies need pictures to populate their press releases, internal communications, adverts, packaging adornment and, in this social media obsessed world we now live in, fill up their various online feeds with photos highlighting the sporting involvement they pay so much for.

I do of course work with magazines, books and the like but have over the past three years or so worked with an increasing number of clients whose very real concern is satisfying their Instagram, facebook, Twitter, et al followers.

Which are the most lucrative races to cover and why?

There really isn’t a ‘most lucrative’ Grand Prix as such. Undoubtedly the banner races such as those held at Monaco, Silverstone, Singapore for example, do garner more interest than those staged at some less famous venues but the season as a whole is the important factor. One-off race deals do happen but generally I’m commissioned to shoot the complete season so I approach every Grand Prix with the same attitude of delivering the very best work that I possibly can.

How do you differentiate yourself from your rivals?

Ever since I first discovered my passion for photography, my single and overriding mission has been to portray on film – or latterly digital sensor – what Formula One means to me. Over the many years that the sport has existed there have been a number of photographers who’ve produced creative and interesting imagery and these guys were, and to some extent still are, my inspiration.

When in 1994 I embarked on a freelance career I had a choice to make: Photograph F1 with view to being artistic and innovative or take-on the vast majority of lensmen at that time by shooting in a boring, staid and entirely predictable manner that dulled the sport to a depressingly mediocre level. I opted for the former to the two!

Working with clients who commissioned a certain style of imagery I offered we managed – to some degree – to change the perception of the sport with the result that more interesting, artistically inspiring photography became more prevalent where one it was scarce. Now that we Iive in a world where everyone is a photographer and digital cameras and clever photo editing computer software can help to make even the most average of snappers appear way better than they in fact are the pressure to stay ahead of the pack is more intense than ever.

I try to combine a creative approach with a commercially viable style that ensures I can continue a career that’s lasted over 30 years. Light, shade, colour, design, camera and lens choice all play their part and combined with an appreciation of current trends and a very real sense of what-went-before, in terms of those whose footsteps I’m treading in, have – up until now at least – ensured that my work has remained relevant, interesting and in demand. Take a look at my work on Instagram.

Where are your biggest growth markets geographically?

There isn’t really a specific territory that accounts for financial growth but there is a business sector which has increased in importance that’s shocking in its rise: Social media.

Just a few years ago very little of what I photographed had any exposure other than through all the different types of printed material produced by both editorial and commercial clients with online exposure being limited to website use. That’s not the case now.

With the current owners of F1 being way more open to the use of digital imagery photographed and filmed at the Grands Prix there’s been an explosion of use. I’d estimate that 90% of my work is now produced for the popular social media feeds that we all engage with on a daily and sometimes hourly basis.

What is the most satisfying aspect of the job?

Without a shadow of doubt the fact that because I’m fortunate that people like and pay for my photography I’ve had a career travelling the globe covering a sport I love. There are very few people who spend their working life doing something that they’d do for free so for that I’m immensely grateful and never lose sight of just how fortunate I am.

Obviously seeing parts of the world I’d otherwise almost certainly never have visited and meeting people from all over the globe are both fantastic aspects of my job too and ones that I never grow tired of.

What is the biggest challenge in your job and how do you overcome it?

Remaining relevant in a constantly changing professional environment and meeting the challenges thrown-up by the worldwide democratisation of photography. I overcome these challenges by staying aware of what’s fashionable while trying to stay true to my core photographic beliefs and principles.

It’s very easy to repeat one’s work year-on-year so I attempt to not revisit the same on-track locations for at least a couple of years between each race. Obviously this isn’t easy as there are many shots and angles that work well and clients understandably want to see but, I think I’d get bored stupid if I simply tried to ape what I or my competitors had done the year before.

Inspiration is garnered from studying the work of photographers without the world of Formula One. Particular favourites being the historical work of Joel Sternfeld, Saul Leiter, William Eggleston, Vivian Maier, Stephen Shore, and the motion picture Director of Photography Roger Deakins.

By studying theirs, and a number of other photographers work, I’m able to bring in to my photography certain styles and ways of approaching F1 that I may otherwise not.

What was the toughest race you worked at and why?

That’s a difficult question to answer as I’ve worked so, so many Grands Prix. If I am to choose one I guess I’ll go for the 2011 Canadian race in Montreal. As many readers will know, this Grand Prix is famous for Jenson Button’s stellar drive from plumb last to first place and victory. While I of course remember that I also have not-so fond memories of being just about as cold and wet as ever I have been, and all in an early June Canadian summer!

During the sodden circuit race suspended period I shivered so much I couldn’t hold my camera and was only saved by friendly F1 team catering staff delivering hot warming soup to my track-side vantage point. Upon returning to London I bought the most comprehensive wet weather clothing attire possible!

An encounter with former champion Fernando Alonso is one of Heath’s favorite F1 memories

What is your favourite memory from a race?

Spending time with 1976 world champion James Hunt is up there and being fortunate to work around Ayrton Senna is certainly another. Seeing through the magnifying effect of a telephoto lens the brilliance of drivers such as Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and of course Senna, is special too.

On a more personal level maybe it would be the hug Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso and I shared post the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix. Fernando had just failed to win the world drivers’ championship by a very slim margin at an emotionally charged Interlagos Circuit. This is what I wrote in my post race blog:

After what seemed like an age the FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer shouted across to me – for he couldn’t see around the corner – “Darren, where are the others?” I nodded in the direction of the pit lane where I could see – and shoot – Alonso standing motionless, seemingly in a trance.

In came Felipe, closely followed by his Spanish team-mate. Fernando stepped up to be weighed and, squeezing the shutter release, I fired off two or three shots as he surveyed the digital read-out at his feet. Then, turning to his left and looking straight into my lens, Fernando raised his right hand and gave a positive thumbs-up. His face cracked in a telling smile that all at once gave away his contentment at a job well done, mixed with resignation at an accomplishment not quite achieved, all delivered with a positivity that has charmed and beguiled those that follow our sport all season long.

Ever so slightly caught up in the moment I took a step towards Fernando and we embraced. “Hard luck mate, hard luck.” “Thank you,” came the reply and the party of four headed up the rusting spiral staircase to the podium above.

How has the photography industry changed since you started?

Massively so! When in 1988 I started taking pictures professionally, photographers obviously shot on film. Working hours were generally shorter with the speed of picture delivery governed by the processing times offered by home town film developing labs. Clients were happy to receive their photos late Sunday night or early Monday morning rather than immediately, as is the case now. This all made for a more relaxed environment during the racing weekend.

The actual picture taking process has evolved too. When shooting on film there was no ability to instantaneously review one’s pictures, send them via a wifi link, edit the hell out of files with sophisticated picture processing Photoshop software and take a sneaky look at what one’s competitors had shot.

Some of the above are positives and some certain aren’t but that’s where we are right now so we roll with it.

I disliked digital photography intensely when it first appeared upon the scene but once the penny dropped and I realised that the darkroom of old had been transplanted on to the computer screens of the present I embraced the new technology with high levels of enthusiasm.

On a financial level, modern day photography has taken on a bizarre double edged world of both high and low level monetary value. If one is deemed to be an ‘influencer’ the fees for a social media post or three per Grand Prix can be astronomically high. If you’re unfortunate not to be in this category – if you’re over 25 you’ve got no chance! – then you will very likely have seen your per-race price fall while your work load will have increased significantly.

One aspect that I find bizarre is that as the world has become picture-taking crazy, with the result that the interest and appreciation of the art has increased, those in control of the F1 teams’ social media sites have developed a desire to populate their feeds with imagery that’s of very questionable quality. We live in an age where the young PR boy or girl is now in many ways the team photographer!

You may dismiss my musings as the rants of an ol’ timer bitter at the state of play but you’d be wrong. I’m merely telling it as it is and I know many a seasoned journalist and TV cameraman would say exactly the same of threat industries.

How could F1 be improved to benefit photographers?

Ban all smart phones from the sport! Seriously, there are a few things that I’d like to see change but they’re simply not going to happen so I’ll keep doing what I do and taking pretty pictures of racing cars.

What advice would you give to aspiring F1 photographers?

When I’m questioned on this my answer is often as follows: I think the best thing aspiring F1 photographers can do is concentrate on shooting racing cars at smaller events such as local rallies, sprint meetings and hill climbs. The competitors will welcome your presence and access will be way better than at large scale international events. Stay well away from Formula One. It’s prohibitively expensive and very difficult to get in. Good, photographically clean vantage points will be tricky to find as you’ll very likely be shooting from a long way off and all the while positioned behind ugly and intrusive wire fencing.

Once you feel your work is at a suitable level, try contacting the large agencies covering the sport. They are are in a good position to consider employing up-and-coming photographers and will get a far better idea as to one’s ability with a camera – shooting the above mentioned events – than they will from shot-through-high-fences pictures of distant F1 cars.

There are a few ‘photographers’ now attending races who’ve jumped straight in at the deep F1 end but their work is of poor quality and will very probably mean their longevity in the sport ends up being brief. I, and many of my competitors, have been shooting F1 and all types of junior formulae for many years. I guess you could say a significant number of us are good examples of a 20, 30 and even 40 year overnight success!

