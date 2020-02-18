‘The Witcher 3’ Update Now Allows You To Cross-Save Between PC And Switch

Share to facebook

“The Witcher 3”

Credit: CD Projekt Red

Topline: Coming off a massive 2019 four years after its initial release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will likely get an even bigger boost in 2020 thanks to an update for its Nintendo Switch version, which allows PC players to continue their game on the go with the Switch.

The game’s new “cross-save” functionality lets players share their save file and character between platforms, a feature showing up in more PC and Switch games like Fortnite and Dauntless.

Considering The Witcher 3 boasts over 100 hours of gameplay, not having to start over when switching platforms might draw in new people and bring back lapsed players to finish up where they left off.

By June 2019, the game had sold 20 million units, but December saw a massive year-over-year sales jump of 554%, according to market researcher the NPD Group.

A big part of that may have been momentum from the debut season of The Witcher on Netflix, but NPD clarified that excluding the October release of the Switch port of The Witcher 3, sales for the game were up 63%.

Key Background: Single-player games like CD Projekt Red’s dark fantasy role-playing game rarely have the legs of a constantly-updated multiplayer title, but The Witcher 3 has consistently performed well every year since launch. And now with the boost that comes from a major Netflix series and cross-save functionality with Nintendo’s popular console, sales should keep rising in 2020.

What To Watch For: The next big release from its developer CD Projekt Red will be the sci-fi shooter Cyberpunk 2077, which was delayed out of its original launch date of April 16 to September 17. While the Keanu Reeves-starring game will surely be a hit, the jury is still out on whether it’ll spawn a trilogy and help spur on a television series like The Witcher.

Big Number: 76 million. That’s how many households watched The Witcher in its first month available, according to Netflix, though the company now counts a “view” as any consumption beyond two minutes of a show or movie. Netflix previously required 70% completion to count as a view.