‘The Wonderful 101’ Destroys Kickstarter Goal, Coming To Switch, PS4 And Steam (And PS5)

But considering the fact that I once gave to money to GE on indiegogo, it’s possible those days are just long gone anyways.

Regardless, The Wonderful 101 was a fun little game that I’m excited to revisit. The Wii U has been a consistent source of content for the Switch in the strangest of ways: it sold poorly, but it had a ton of great games on it, which means that Nintendo has been able to release a bunch of them basically like they were new games. Platinum seems like it’s going to be able to do the same.

” readability=”45.495825602968″>

The Wonderful 101

Credit: Platinum Games

There are at least 17,232 people who want more of The Wonderful 101 enough to throw some money at it, it seems. Platinum Games recently opened up a Kickstarter for porting the beloved if under-played Wii U exclusive to consoles that anyone actually owns, and suffice to say, it’s hit its goal. At the time of this writing—less than 24 hours after launch—the Kickstarter sits at just over $1.1 million and rising fast. The original Stretch goals went up to 500,000, covering versions on Switch, PS4 and Steam, so those are definitely in. And since PS5 will play PS4 games, that means its technically coming there, as well.

We’ve also already filled a Stretch goal for a speedrunning-focused “Time Attack” mode at $1 million. The next goal will add a side-scrolling mission for $1.5 million, and after that we can get a soundtrack for $1.75 million. There will be more, later, I’m sure. If you donate at the highest tier you can earn yourself a twitter block from Hideki Kamiya himself.

It’s worth noting that these are not the prices for developing any of these ports or features. $50,000 doesn’t cover the cost of much here in the video game industry, but it does allow a Kickstarter to say that it filled its goal within mere seconds. While we can’t know the specifics of any deals, it’s far more likely that Platinum is using the Kickstarter as proof of demand so that it can seek funding from other sources. It’s a practice that we’ve seen other companies pursue in the past, and one that can seem to fly in the face of the original, indie-focused Kickstarter concept. But considering the fact that I once gave to money to GE on indiegogo, it’s possible those days are just long gone anyways.

Regardless, The Wonderful 101 was a fun little game that I’m excited to revisit. The Wii U has been a consistent source of content for the Switch in the strangest of ways: it sold poorly, but it had a ton of great games on it, which means that Nintendo has been able to release a bunch of them basically like they were new games. Platinum seems like it’s going to be able to do the same.