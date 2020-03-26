‘The Wonderful 101: Remastered’ Is Coming To The Switch, PlayStation 4 And PC This May

‘The Wonderful 101: Remastered’ is out this May.

PlatinumGames

Following the very successful crowdfunding campaign for The Wonderful 101 remaster, the game will now be released this May for the Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Originally released on the ill-fated Wii U back in 2013, despite being well received by critics and gamers it never found the sort of success it sorely deserved.

Well, it now looks like The Wonderful 101 will get another chance to prosper this May, as it’s now going to be finally made more widely available.

The functional premise of the game has you control a large number of heroes from an isometric viewpoint. You can also combine them into various forms to solve puzzles and beat the bad guys. Who in this case are an alien terrorist organization known as the GEATHJERK Federation and yes that is an acronym, standing for “Guild of Evil Aliens Terrorizing Humans with Jiggawatt bombs, Energy beams, Ray guns and Killer lasers”.

The Wonderful 101 was also part of the Hero Trilogy, with the Viewtiful Joe games being part of that and the latest instalment being the recently announced Project G.G.

So if you want to control a small army of heroes taking on giant alien terrorists, then The Wonderful 101: Remastered is very much for you.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is released for the Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC on May 19 and will cost $39.99.

