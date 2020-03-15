The Zen Of Crisis Management: Just Do The Next Right Thing

Crisis management may seem complicated, but it’s not. Not even in the era of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and COVID-19.

Yes, information from health officials may seem nebulous and indefinite.

Yes, public officials are giving conflicting, self-serving advice.

And, yes, colleagues and consultants will propose a thousand contradicting pieces of advice. They will do so with certainty, confidence, and a conviction that, if you don’t do exactly what they say, you will doom your organization.

But good leadership is in the end a matter of character. And crisis management is leadership on a high wire, in full public view, with seemingly cosmic stakes. But the principles remain the same.

And the core principle is this: Do the next right thing.

Up until this moment, you may have done the wrong thing or done the inadequate thing. Either way, it’s as simple as this: Whatever happened before, just do the next right thing.

Granted, what’s simple in principle can be difficult in practice. But the enduring beauty of a simple, zen-like principle is that it doesn’t stop being right just because it’s hard to do.

A few questions come to mind. First, how do I even know what the right thing is?

The coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) demands nimble, principled decision-making by leaders, placing … [+] short-term economic interests below long-term ones.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Here, this involves thinking globally. Most managers and leaders tend to think their most important responsibility is toward the health (usually the financial or reputational health) of their organization. But the coronavirus may be the first challenge in human history to compel us to think at a truly global level. It comes ironically in the wake of several years of backlash against globalization and a wave of nationalist uprisings in countries everywhere. SARS-CoV-2 reminds us we can’t get away with thinking in narrow terms.

Whether COVID-19 finally yields a horrific human toll or a “manageable one” (however one defines that), leaders and their organizations will be judged afterward by whether they acted globally or selfishly at a moment when the planet reached a historic tipping point.

Did they make allowances for employees facing hardships? Did they communicate honestly with their internal and external constituencies? Did they avoid pain in the short term and end up maximizing it over the long term? Did they see themselves as part of a broader human community or serve only their own perceived interests?

This column has generally avoided aggravating the woeful partisan divide in this nation, occasionally discussing active politicians only if they seem to offer a meaningful example to emulate … or to avoid.

In this case, it’s clear that some American leaders are incapable of doing the right thing, because they view what’s right in the narrowest terms: In terms of protecting gains in the stock market (gains that may have been inflated and unsustainable in the first place); in terms of maintaining a cheap, tacky facade of invincibility; and in terms of protecting their own thrones, even as the castle walls around them crumble. It seems a tale that is Biblical or Greek in its depiction of the consequences of hubris. Less than a year after watching the fall of Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, we seem to be watching a real version in real time, though with dragons that are more metaphoric.

But for leaders with consciences—imperfect leaders who realize they could have and should have done better—a key question is, how do I go about admitting I was wrong? That’s actually simple. Just admit you were wrong. Any attempt to minimize or conceal mistakes will be picked up on by others and will further erode trust.

The good news is that people love a redemption story, a case of a leader who stumbles, admits failure and recovers. Americans are especially fond of this sort of narrative.

It is hard for leaders to know precisely in what direction to go right now, and for how long. Followers, society and history will respect a leader who heads in a wrong direction while being open to correction. They will judge most harshly those who refuse correction due to obsessions with selfish and limited priorities.

