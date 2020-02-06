There Is An Easy Way To Avoid Billions In Lost Retirement Savings — But We’re Not Doing It

Getty

At one point or another, we all decide not to do something because it would be too difficult. In fact, many of us may be feeling that way about some of our New Year’s resolutions right about now.

These decisions often have no lasting impact. Unfortunately, when it comes to retirement savings, the cost of inaction can be significant.

In 2015 alone, participants in retirement plans lost a shocking $92.4 billion in retirement savings due to cash-outs because they were forced to take distributions after changing employers. This leakage of savings erodes the financial security of approximately 5 million Americans with small retirement accounts who are at a disproportionately high risk of cashing out their accounts.

When workers switch jobs, federal law allows their previous employers to terminate any small retirement savings accounts — those with balances of less than $5,000. While the distribution can be rolled over into the new employer’s plan, the process is cumbersome and many workers simply end up cashing out the funds instead — and incurring taxes and penalties in the process.

The current system effectively punishes workers for deciding to advance their careers or choosing a different employer. It imposes significant additional work by starting a 30- to 60-day clock that forces the individual to figure out how to navigate the rollover process. With approximately one out of five younger workers with retirement savings plans switching jobs in any given year, it also leaves millions of workers to navigate the existing complex system at any time.

Given this burden, it should be no surprise that 54% of participants with small account balances take the cash within the first year despite the consequences, with nearly 8 in 10 cashing out by year 7. Through inaction, others may find their accounts transferred into Safe Harbor IRAs that generate very little return on investment. Many end up losing track of their accounts and losing that money for their retirement.

Auto-Portability as a Solution

The process doesn’t have to be this difficult. Auto-portability would enable workers to easily transfer their savings from one employer’s plan to the next — without having to jump through any hoops. Such a seamless approach would recognize that an employee’s retirement savings are their own and that they shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden of administering a transfer themselves.

With auto-portability, when an individual switches jobs, a simple computerized check would identify an employee’s prior retirement savings account and transfer it automatically into the new plan. A recordkeeper database to match individuals to their accounts would eliminate the manual work that employers and employees must currently undertake in rolling over these accounts.

Individuals would have the ability to opt out of the transfer if they prefer. Auto-portability removes friction from the process to empower employees to make their own decisions, without having to factor in the complexity of a transfer. Technology and automation transform a time-consuming and confusing manual process into a worry-free transfer that preserves individual retirement savings.

Auto-Portability Plugs Leakages, Reduces Lost Accounts

The Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and Retirement Clearinghouse (RCH) conducted a simulation and found that auto-portability could reduce leakage by $156 billion and increase roll-ins by nearly $115 billion over a 40 year period. These improved savings not only benefit individuals, but also reduces the overall financial impact of retirement savings shortfalls on federal, state, and local governments.

The benefits are not merely theoretical. A 2013 study found that one large employer that already offers portability services was able to reduce leakage by 50% below industry reported averages.

The same tools that facilitate auto-portability will also help employers be better at complying with laws designed to ensure that workers’ retirement savings plans don’t go missing. The U.S. Department of Labor requires that plan sponsors take steps to locate owners of lost accounts, but confusion about how to locate individuals and poor regulatory enforcement still leave many workers separated from their retirement accounts.

By developing a unified system of recordkeeper databases to enable the easy transfer of plan assets when workers change jobs, the ability of plan sponsors to reunite individuals with lost accounts will improve substantially.

Benefits of Auto-Portability for Minority Communities

The impact of leakages has hit minority groups especially hard, because they have seen significantly higher than average cash-out rates. The Urban Institute found that African-American families have one-sixth the retirement savings of white families and are more likely to feel a disproportionate impact of mandatory distributions due to low account balances. In fact, the cash-out rate for African Americans stands at 63%, with Hispanics close behind at 57%. Both are approximately double the overall rate of 31% for defined contribution plan participants.

Enabling Auto-Portability

Existing federal law prevents plan managers from automatically transferring a worker’s savings from one employer’s plan to the next, and no unified database of account holders currently exists. However, last July, the Department of Labor (DOL) granted an exemption to Retirement Clearinghouse, paving the way for them to begin the process of building a national recordkeeper database and establishing auto-portability services.

The DOL exemption represents an important first step, but lawmakers and regulators must take more-concrete actions to facilitate and encourage the adoption of auto-portability. Plan sponsors should be willing to integrate auto-portability into their own plan designs and make it the new normal for employees who switch jobs. At the same time, more companies must be allowed to offer auto-portability services to generate competition and innovation in the industry.

Bringing auto-portability to employee retirement savings accounts will help ease the burden on both individuals and employers. The retirement security of millions of Americans will improve as billions of dollars in savings are protected. We have a solution and it is time to get it done.

Source