There Is No Place Like The Road For The Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) follows through on a dunk against the Phoenix Suns during … [+] the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Dallas. Phoenix won 133-104. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Heading into Friday night’s showdown road game at the Houston Rockets, the surprising Dallas Mavericks learned they will be without their Luka Doncic, their best player who injured his right ankle in practice the previous day.

Going into the game both teams were tied for fifth place in the Western Conference with identical records of 29-18.

Still, the Mavericks had the Rockets right where they wanted them as their coach Rick Carlisle was one game away from 500 victories with the franchise.

The game is at Houston’s Toyota Center.

Inexplicably, the Mavericks are an impressive 16-6 on the road but a mundane 13-12 in what is supposed to be the friendlier confines of their American Airlines Center home.

Whatever happened to home court advantage? Who knew the Mavericks would be such road warriors?

“I wish we could play like this at home,” the 20-year-old Doncic told the media immediately after last week’s Mavericks eight-point win in Portland. “But we have a lot of things to learn.”

Note: Portland has a winning record at home (12-11) while they are 9-16 on the road. That’s a more appropriate imbalance.

When Doncic last sat out Mavericks games with his bad ankle, the Mavericks defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers on the road. Both of those teams are 22-2 at home.

The Mavericks lost to the Miami Heat in the game in Dallas in which Doncic was injured and then again at home to the Boston Celtics in the game sandwiched between the impressive road wins in Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

Of the NBA’s 13 teams with winning records, no other team matches the Mavericks lopsided home vs. road record. Of the seven Western Conference teams with winning records, only the Oklahoma City Thunder also has double-digit home losses.

Among the teams the Mavericks have lost to in Dallas are the no-good Knicks (13-36), the horrible Hornets (16-32) and less-than-royal Kings (18-30).

The Mavericks lost their most recent home game on Tuesday night when the relatively lowly Phoenix Suns (20-27) blew them out by 29 points at American Airlines Center.

“We cannot give into that,” Carlisle said in the wake of the humiliating home loss. “It’s one of those things we’ve got to make a stand on…It’s going to continue to be a focus…We’ll deal with being back (home) on Saturday (against the Atlanta Hawks) when Saturday comes.”

