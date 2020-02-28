There’s Never Really Been A Console War Because PlayStation Left Xbox Behind From The Start

Sony has been the dominant force in the so-called “console wars” in almost every single console … [+] generation.

There’s much speculation and debate about the upcoming generation of video game consoles. Sony’s PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

We still know very little about these systems, and even less about the PS5 than about Xbox Series X. But we do have some idea of what these next-gen consoles will be like.

Recent revelations from Microsoft suggest the Xbox Series X will likely be more powerful than the PS5, and Sony’s game of chicken with Microsoft on pricing means that the PS5 will likely be cheaper. Meanwhile, the “Series” in the title suggests that Microsoft will also release an Xbox Series S at a lower price and power point, though it’s unclear if these systems will launch at the same time or if Microsoft will use a staggered release strategy.

There are other details, but we’ll set those aside for now.

The debate about these two systems has a third component: Whether consoles are even relevant anymore. Recently, my colleague Kevin Murnane argued that they’re not—that the console war is over and Microsoft has moved on, leaving Sony in the dust.

Why? Because the cloud is the future and Microsoft with its robust cloud infrastructure has beat Sony to the punch. After all, even Xbox chief Phil Spencer has claimed that Microsoft’s true rivals in video games are Google and Amazon, not Sony and Nintendo.

I’ve already written about why I think this obsession with the cloud is mildly absurd. It’s typical techno-optimism with little grounding in the current reality on the ground. That reality suggests that cloud-based gaming and game-streaming still have a long ways to go and that consumers still very much want gaming hardware at their disposal, even if that will eventually change. It won’t change right now, and judging by the Stadia kerfuffle it won’t change any time soon, either.

Setting all that aside, I think it’s also important to take stock in what the console war between Sony and Microsoft has actually looked like over the years. If Microsoft does pave the way toward a console-free world, it would certainly be to their benefit. After all, they’ve consistently sold fewer systems than Sony or Nintendo. Microsoft has never really been at war with Sony when it comes to video games. At best, they’ve been playing catch-up (with one exception).

Here are the top-ten best-selling consoles of all time:

PlayStation 2 — 155 million units sold Nintendo DS — 154.02 million units sold Game Boy / Game Boy Color — 118.69 million units sold PlayStation 4 — 108.9 million units sold PlayStation 1 — 102.49 million units sold Wii — 101.63 million units sold PlayStation 3 — 87.4 million units sold Xbox 360 — 84 million units sold Game Boy Advance — 81.51 million units sold PlayStation Portable — between 80 and 82 million units sold

Way down in 15th place you have the Xbox One with an estimated 46.9 million units sold. The original Xbox lands at 19th place with 24 million units sold, behind the Atari 2600, Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. Meanwhile, PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 have each outsold every single Xbox system.

Xbox has lagged behind PlayStation since the beginning.

There are less successful consoles out there than the Xbox One, of course—the GameCube, Wii U, Sega Game Gear and PS Vita all did worse, and the numbers go down from there. But the fact remains that of the top-ten best-selling video game consoles in history, Microsoft accounts for just one, the Xbox 360, and that one near the bottom.

Meanwhile, PlayStation commands the 1st, 4th, 5th, 7th and 10th rankings—fully half of the top 10 are Sony systems. Four of the top 10 are Nintendo systems. Just one belongs to Microsoft.

In that sense, Spencer is correct. Microsoft really isn’t competing with Sony or Nintendo. The Xbox isn’t even in the same league. Pursuing a cloud-based future makes even more sense when you think about it that way, but with the clash of titans later this year it’s still obvious that both Sony and Microsoft are very invested in creating hardware for the time being.

That makes sense, too. The best way to get gamers using Xbox software is to sell them Xbox hardware. And until that changes, the ball is still squarely in Sony’s court thanks to its more robust—and exclusive—line of exclusive titles. As I’ve argued in the past, Microsoft is being incredibly generous with its first-party exclusives which will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

And now that Microsoft has revealed you’ll only need to buy those games once and be able to play them on any of those three platforms, they’ve certainly given gamers a reason to upgrade. After all, you simply won’t need your Xbox One anymore since that entire catalog comes with you to Xbox Series X, and any games you buy—such as Cyberpunk 2077—on Xbox One will automatically convert to Xbox Series X versions for free (first-party titles and participating publishers/devs only).

But then again, you won’t need to upgrade in a hurry since all of the Xbox Series X exclusives will be playable on your Xbox One or PC regardless. You can just save your money and buy a PS5 instead. After all, the only place you’ll be able to play PS5 exclusives (excluding cross-generation titles) will be on a PlayStation 5.

To me, at least, this is a very strong selling point for Sony’s next system, and it was a strong selling point for each of their previous home consoles as well. It’s a strong selling point for the Nintendo Switch as well.

This is why Sony will still be the leader next-generation. Microsoft is getting a lot right at the moment, don’t get me wrong. They’ve been more communicative about the Xbox Series X than Sony has about the PlayStation 5 for one thing, and there’s no doubt that focusing on power and giving gamers lots of options on how and where to play is extremely consumer-friendly, which I find surprising and impressive. But Sony will release big, must-play exclusives—more Naughty Dog games, another God of War, another Spider-Man, some FromSoftware game, no doubt, and so forth—and that will drive PS5 sales.

Will the race be closer this time? I suspect so. Microsoft isn’t blundering into its reveal and launch like it did with the Xbox One. Microsoft wanted that system to be everything to everyone and Microsoft seemed to forget that it was primarily supposed to be a gaming machine. Gamers felt like an afterthought. Sony was able to capitalize on all that bad press and gamer backlash, and that definitely helped get an early lead. The lower cost of the PS4, the more attractive design, the Xbox One’s early reliance on the Kinect—all these things conspired to ensure that Sony got off to a good head start, and none of these things (except possibly price) will give Sony that same advantage now.

But the games matter. Content is king, as they say. All things being relatively even, why not buy the system with the games you can’t play anywhere else especially if you can play Xbox Series X games on the console or PC you already own?

In any case, I stray from my point. The point is, Sony has been running laps around Microsoft for years other than the very close PS3/Xbox 360 contest. If, or when, the inevitable cloud future arrives and Sony has to rent servers from Microsoft to stream its games to consumers, then we can call it a victory for Microsoft. That day still looks pretty far away to me.

