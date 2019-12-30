Home Entrepreneurship These 2020 Releases Will Help You Reach Your Goals In The New Year
Entrepreneurship

These 2020 Releases Will Help You Reach Your Goals In The New Year

written by Forbes December 30, 2019
These 2020 Releases Will Help You Reach Your Goals In The New Year

I’ve always felt it’s important to celebrate the diversity of my teams. When we can bring a range of voices, experiences and backgrounds to the table, great ideas and profound breakthroughs are born. There’s evidence that 

diversity helps financial performance, too. Alissa Carpenter illustrates how your company can accomplish more by embracing different voices and channeling them toward a collective goal. As Carpenter points out, when we honor the differences that exist among people, we can find ways to communicate across them—not against them.Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Saying “No”

December 10, 2019

This Week In Credit Card News: Record Online...

December 27, 2019

Diagnosing The Doctor: How To Choose A Doctor...

December 10, 2019

Want A More Creative Team? Help Them Be...

December 2, 2019

The 5 Cs Of Family Business Success

November 28, 2019

Is Belonging The New Diversity?

December 4, 2019

The Customer Journey Doesn’t Exist … So Stop...

December 15, 2019

How Roxanne Assoulin Is Making The Case For...

December 23, 2019

Getting Involved: 14 Tips To Help You Decide...

December 2, 2019

Is Entrepreneurship As Popular As We Think?

November 27, 2019