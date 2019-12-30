These 2020 Releases Will Help You Reach Your Goals In The New Year

I’ve always felt it’s important to celebrate the diversity of my teams. When we can bring a range of voices, experiences and backgrounds to the table, great ideas and profound breakthroughs are born. There’s evidence that

diversity helps financial performance, too. Alissa Carpenter illustrates how your company can accomplish more by embracing different voices and channeling them toward a collective goal. As Carpenter points out, when we honor the differences that exist among people, we can find ways to communicate across them—not against them.Source