These 5 Gold Stocks Are All Hitting New 52-Week Highs

If you follow the mainstream business and investment media you’re probably aware that the NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 are making all time highs. You’re probably up on the fact that big tech names like Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Tesla are higher than ever.

You might be surprised, though, that one of the oldest school sectors of all is also heating up. These 5 gold mining stocks are all making new 52-week highs even if they go mostly unmentioned on the tube or in the press. Here are the price charts so you can see for yourself:

1. Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining daily price chart, 2 20 20.

stockcharts.com

Newmont is Denver based and New York Stock Exchange listed. With a p/e of 16, it trades at 1.77 book. The company pays a 1.21% dividend. Average daily volume is about 6.7 million shares. It’s the most well-known of the miners. Right now the short float comes to 2.2%.

2. Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold daily price chart, 2 20 20.

stockcharts.com

Barrick is based in the Channel Islands and trades on the New York Stock Exchange. The price/earnings ratio is 9.3 and it sells for 1.83 times book value. Investors receive a 1.33% dividend. Credit Suisse last month upgraded the stock from “neutral” to “outperform.”

3. Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold daily price chart, 2 20 20.

stockcharts.com

Sibanye is based in South Africa and trades on the New York Stock Exchange. The forward p/e is 7.49 and it trades at 4 times book. No dividend is paid. In January, Goldman issued a “buy” rating on the stock and in February, RBC Capital Markets upgraded it from “sector perform” to “outperform.”

4. Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold daily price chart, 2 20 20.

stockcharts.com

Yamana is New York Stock Exchange traded with headquarters in Toronto. The stock trading at its book value with a price/earnings ratio of 28. The company pays a small dividend: .60%. The low priced shares have an average daily volume of about 18 million.

5. Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold daily price chart, 2 20 20.

stockcharts.com

Kinross is Canadian-based and trades on the New York Stock Exchange. With average daily volume of about 12 million shares, it’s easy for hedge funds and other large institutions to get in and out of. The price/earnings ratio is 9 and it’s trading at 1.3 times book. No dividend is paid.

Not all precious metals stocks are hitting 52-week highs. You have to be selective — the same as picking big tech names.

I’m not a gold bug — just interested in whatever’s making the new highs list and especially those going largely unnoticed in major media.

Stats courtesy of FinViz.com.

I do not hold positions in these investments. No recommendations are made one way or the other. If you’re an investor, you’d want to look much deeper into each of these situations. You can lose money trading or investing in stocks and other instruments. Always do your own independent research, due diligence and seek professional advice from a licensed investment advisor.

