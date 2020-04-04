These Companies Are Hiring Despite Coronavirus

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

If you lost your job, got furloughed or are looking for a new job, these companies are now hiring.

Here’s what you need to know.

Employment: Now Hiring

The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted the American workforce, causing large retailers, restaurants, casinos and other businesses to terminate and furlough employees. Despite this backdrop, there’s a silver lining. These companies represent some of the employers who are actively hiring:

Amazon: The online retailer will spend $350 million to increase pay globally and also will hire 100,000 new employees in the U.S. There are both full-time and part-time positions in fulfillment centers and through the Amazon delivery network.

Albertsons: Albertson’s is a food giant the owns brands such as Safeway and United Supermarkets. Albertson’s will hire 30,000 new employees, including managers and store associates.

CVS: With the surge for pharmaceuticals and other medical needs, CVS will hire 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary employees. CVS is paying employees a bonus up to $500, and hiring employees for its stores, distributions centers, customer service centers and as delivery drivers.

Dollar General / Dollar Tree: These discount retailers will hire 50,000 and 25,000 new employees, respectively, on both a full-time and part-time basis. Available positions range from in-store and distribution centers.

Home Depot: In February, Home Depot announced it would hire 80,000 employees for its spring season, and even will help pay from $1,500 to $5,000 for your education expenses. Over the past 15 years, Home Depot says it has paid more than $130 million of education expenses for its associates.

Instacart: With the demand for grocery delivery as more Americans stay home, the grocery deliver service is hiring a whopping 300,000 full-time shoppers in the coming months.

KPMG: The financial services firm is currently hiring for more than 2,000 open roles.

Kroger: Like Albertson’s and other grocers, Kroger will hire 20,000 new employees in its retail stores, distribution centers and plants.

Lowes: The home improvement company will hire up to 30,000 new employees, including both full-time and part-time, to meet demand in its stores. Lowes also introduced a new temporary time-off policy.

Pizza Hut: Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 new full-time and part-time workers as Americans staying at home order more pizza. Papa John’s will hire 20,000 new employees and Domino’s will add 10,000 more full-time and part-time employees.

Pepsi: Pepsi expects to hire as many as 6,000 new employees in the coming months.

Target: Like Amazon, Target will spend $300 million to increase pay, institute paid leave and raise bonuses. The Minneapolis company also will hire 9,000 new roles.

Walgreens: Like CVS, Walgreens will hire 9,500 full-time, part-time and temporary employees to meet the growing need for medication from pharmacies.

Walmart: Walmart will hire 150,000 new employees in the next two months. While the positions are temporary, they may lead to permanent employment. Walmart is also providing part-time workers with $150 bonuses and full-time workers with $300 bonuses.

Zoom: Demand for Zoom has skyrocketed in the wake of Coronavirus. With more employees working from home, Zoom has become a go-to for online video meetings and collaboration. Currently, Zoom has about 200 job openings on LinkedIn.

7-Eleven: 7-Eleven is filling more than 20,000 new jobs, including in its stores and for delivery roles on a full-time and part-time basis.

Next Steps:

The easiest way to apply is typically online through the individual company websites.

For retailers, in particular, you can also apply in your nearest stores.

You can also apply on LinkedIn and through other job sites such as Indeed, Monster.com, Career Builder and ZipRecruiter.

Understand if the role is temporary and how you can transition to a full-time role.

Remember that one job setback won’t define you. Your next opportunity will be even greater.

