These Were The Top Google Searches And Trends Of 2019

Attendees visit the Disney+ streaming service booth at the D23 Expo, billed as the “largest … [+] Disney fan event in the world,” August 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. – Disney Plus will launch on November 12 and will compete with out streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, HBO Now and soon Apple TV Plus. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

2019 was a big year for “Baby Yoda” – and Disney Plus.

Disney Plus was the top searched term on Google in the United States for 2019. Globally, the top searched term was India vs South Africa — referencing a cricket match that occurred in September, also demonstrating the power of one of the largest, emerging markets for Google.

Following Disney Plus as top searched terms in the U.S. were Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old actor who died on July 6, 2019, rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died on March 31, 2019 and Hurricane Dorian, the most intense tropical cyclone to have hit the Bahamas.

Globally, India vs. South Africa was followed by Cameron Boyce, soccer championship Copa America, cricket series Bangladesh vs India and the iPhone 11.

Among top searched “babies” of 2019 – in the U.S. – Baby Yoda ranked highest, followed by Baby Shark, Royal baby, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby and Cardi B’s baby.

FOXBOROUGH, MA – SEPTEMBER 18: New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown runs onto the … [+] practice field during New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sep. 18, 2019. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Boston Globe via Getty Images

In the U.S. and globally, controversial, former NFL player Antonio Brown was the most searched athlete for 2019.

Globally, Brown was followed by Brazilian soccer player Neymar, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who signed a giant free agent contract in February 2019, and former Boston Red Sox Slugger David Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic in June 2019. In the U.S., Harper ranked as the second most searched athlete, Ortiz as the third and now retired-quarterback Andrew Luck as the forth.

The top searched songs of 2019 in the U.S. and globally include “Old Town Road” by Lil’ Nas X, “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande, “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

You can see the full list of top searches and trends here.

Source