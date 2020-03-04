Thiago Silva Wants To Leave PSG And Finish Career With Messi At FC Barcelona

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 10: Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Thiago Silva of PSG in action to the … [+] UEFA Champions League Group F match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain FC at Camp Nou stadium on December 10, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This summer, as they did three years ago in a move that changed football forever, FC Barcelona are set to go to war with Paris Saint Germain in the transfer market.

Longing to reverse his world-record breaking $263mn transfer from the Catalan capital to its French counterpart, Neymar Jr could once again form the legendary ‘MSN’ trident with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez if Barça have the cash to make it happen.

SPORT claiming that the required fee to be handed over stands at around $190mn, Mundo Deportivo have continually reported that the unique Webster Ruling will be utilised meaning that at least $200mn must change hands providing that Neymar does not renew terms with the Ligue 1 giants.

Speaking of which, the current deal of centre back Thiago Silva is winding down, which has resulted in a set of circumstances that mean, according to MD and its reporter Roger Torrelo, ‘Ney’ is not the only Brazilian looking to flee the Parcs de Princes and play alongside Messi.

On Wednesday morning, it has been written by Torrelo that Silva would prioritise an approach from Barça over ‘any other multimillion dollar’ proposal from say the MLS Qatar or China to don the iconic Blaugrana jersey.

Never making his admiration for the Ballon d’Or winner a secret, he has, as Torrelo points out, continually referred to him as the greatest player of all time despite hailing from the land that produced three-time World Cup winner Pele.

Due to this however, and his donning of the yellow and green no less than 89 times while captaining the side in the 2014 World Cup, he has sometimes clashed with Messi.

Last year, following a fesity Copa America semi-final in Belo Horizonte with Argetina which the hosts won 2-0, Silva criticised Messi as hypocritical following his blasting of the match officials which resulted in a ban from South American organising committee Conmebol.

“This is difficult for us to comment on. Sometimes in defeat, we try to focus on other people,” said Silva. “I think he did not say it out of spite, but we are sad because, in the game we lost 6-1 to Barcelona, he played the referee, which, in my opinion, was ridiculous. But we did not give a statement that the referee was in favour of Barcelona. I think you have to show respect. Brazil do not have five stars [from World Cup wins] at random—none of them have been stolen. It was played on the pitch,” he concluded.

Then, in November, he again slammed the club and country skipper for telling Brazil coach Tite to shut his mouth during a Superclassico friendly between the two continental rivals in Saudi Arabia.

“He wanted to run the game, [and he] wanted to blow the whistle. He argued with the referee and the referee kept laughing. Admiration has to be set aside,” insisted Silva.

“It’s hard, because we talk so much about manners and one of the most admired guys in football tells – I’m not going to tell an old man, because he’ll be mad at me – but [tells] a coach shut up. As much as you have rivalry, manners must come first,” he stressed.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 09: Lionel Messi of Argentina and Thiago Silva of Brazil compete for … [+] the ball during the Brazil Global Tour match between Brazil and Argentina at Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 9, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Getty Images

That being said, there is no reason why the pair cannot make amends as has been seen through the union of 2015 and 2016 Copa America final rivals Arturo Vidal and Messi in Catalonia.

Close to signing in 2013, before PSG snatched him away from AC Milan, Silva as said before that he ‘could not close the door’ to FC Barcelona.

Never succumbing to a huge injury of note and fit for a 35-year-old, there is no reason why he may not walk through it for once and for all prior to the 2020/2021 campaign quite possibly with Neymar.

Source