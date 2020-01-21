One of today’s leading marketing tactics is engaging influencers to post about your company on their social pages. There’s a host of reasons why this has such an astounding conversion rate, such as their ability to expose your company to a large sea of followers quickly and their followers’ degree of trust with them.

Regardless of what your product or service is, influencer marketing can work for you and generate some serious numbers, such as when boutique wallpaper brand Milton & King influencer-marketed content received almost 84,000 direct engagements and reached over 980,000 consumers.

Where many companies get stuck is on searching for the right influencer. With so many large accounts on Instagram, how can you decide which influencers to invest in?

Thinking About Influencer Marketing? Here’s What To Look For | Stephanie Burns

Gretta Van Riel

Gretta Van Riel is the founder of Hey Influencers, a company that helps startups connect with influencers whose followers are in alignment with their target markets. In her latest course with Foundr, she teaches what she refers to as the “Three R’s” to find influencers. Using these three qualifiers, you’ll know what to look for as you tackle an influencer marketing strategy.

1. Reach

It seems a bit obvious that the number of followers an influencer has is important in considering whether or not to invest in them. But, Van Riel encourages looking further than just the vanity metric of what you see when you look at their page.

“People often make the mistake of thinking of followers as a static figure,” she noted. “Instead, you need to analyze how that follower count is growing month to month. An influencer with 400,000 followers that is growing by 10,000 followers a month is more powerful than an influencer that is losing 10,000 followers per month.”

Keep in mind, too, that micro-influencers (who have less than 100,000 followers) can also be impactful for your brand, and at a lower cost. Even if they don’t have the statistics you’re ideally looking for, they’ve still established a degree of trust with their followers and can be influential.

2. Relevancy

Next on the list is relevancy. It’s not enough to just invest in an influencer with a large and committed following — that following has to be somewhat interested in your brand because your brand aligns with something the influencer posts about regularly, anyway.

For example: if you’re selling an e-commerce course, you’re far better off investing in an influencer who has their own e-commerce business than an influencer who is a cheerleader for an NFL team. The key difference here? They’re what Van Riel calls “influentials” as opposed to just “influencers,” which means they’ve created credibility and expertise in an area related to your product or service.

“With influentials what we’re looking for is people who are credible or have an expert status in a specific subject area — so these are industry or category influencers. Some good examples of these might be influencers who are also podcasters, founders, authors, media platform owners, work in PR, award winners, doctors, nutritionists, specialists the list goes on,” Van Riel specified.

3. Relationship.

The final R is perhaps the most important: the relationship that an influencer has with their audience. While this can be tricky to see from first glance, Van Riel recommends finding YouTubers who also have Instagrams. “If they have 300,000 subscribers on YouTube and 50,000 Instagram followers, we can infer that the Instagram followers are superfans because they want to follow this influencer on ALL of their platforms.”

In this case, investing in a sponsored Instagram post would be less expensive than a sponsored YouTube post because of their numbers, but you would also know that the audience viewing the Instagram post believes wholeheartedly in whatever the influencer is promoting.

“These influencers have real influence and that is through the deeper relationship they’ve been able to establish with their audience,” Van Riel observed. “This is because video and even audio influencers are able to develop a more human connection with their audience because their audience feels like they know them which helps scale trust that much further.”

When searching for influencers to invest in, make sure to weigh these three R’s. They’ll make all the difference in your ROI.

