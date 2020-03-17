This 2020 Movies Anywhere App ‘Screen Pass’ Update Will Change How Your Share Videos

An upcoming Movies Anywhere app release, called “Screen Pass” and in beta, promises to be the lifehack you want if we are all going to be locked down in our homes for the next few months.

Movies Anywhere Screen Pass App Update 2020

Screenshot by TJ McCue

Screen Pass from Movies Anywhere will allow you to share your movie library with friends, at no cost to them. You, on the other hand, have a minor cost. Here’s how they explain it directly on the Movies Anywhere page introducing the new service feature:

“How Do I Become Eligible for Screen Pass? It’s simple. To participate in Screen Pass and remain eligible, you will just need to purchase a Movies Anywhere-eligible movie or redeem a digital code every 6 months.”

That is a pretty low cost, if you are a movie buff, and if you are in lockdown thanks to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) or even if you are not. Before the addition of Screen Pass, my son had been using the service for quite some time and we found it very handy for sharing movies through his iPhone account when we want to sit down in front of another screen. I had it on my list of apps to share for this upcoming cabin fever era we are entering, but moved it up when I read this today.

Visit this page: What Is Screen Pass? to learn more about the service feature during this closed beta launch.

If you have not used Movies Anywhere before, here are the basics: It is a like a county library system that has more than one branch. If you have a library card, you can visit any branch in your county. Same applies here: A group of digital retailers (online movie providers), such as these well known names, have all agreed to let you put all of your movies into one place, via the service.

iTunes

Amazon

Vudu/Walmart

Google Play/YouTube

Microsoft

Xfinity (for Xfinity TV subscribers only)

FandangoNOW

Verizon Fios TV (for Verizon Fios TV subscribers only)

The service first launched in 2014 as Disney Movies Anywhere (surprise, surprise) and then Disney got even smarter and pulled in partners such as Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. It was initially called a digital locker (I call it a library as it is way more vast).

I will not be surprised to see this Screen Pass app feature come out of beta very soon given the current stay-at-home, work from home situation we are in – Disney is all too eager to dominate with Disney Plus and then woo in other users via this sharing component of the app. However, other media sites currently list it as full launch later this year, with an open beta sometime in May. Until then, keep asking around if any of your friends have the closed beta access — because current users can share with anyone, not just those in the beta test.

If you do not want to use the Screen Pass service, the Movies Anywhere app and web service is still free to use and available today. If you have not used it, it is a great app and tool to share movies across your family devices and televisions.

