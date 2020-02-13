This 2,500-Pound ‘Giant Turtle’ Used To Roam The Earth

A graphic reconstruction of the giant turtle, Stupendemys geographicus: Male (front) and female … [+] individual (back) swimming in freshwater.

Jaime Chirinos

In 1972, Harvard paleontologist discovered the remains of several massive pre-historic turtles while on a research expedition in northern Venezuela. Now, nearly fifty years later, scientists report the discovery of additional specimens of the same ‘giant turtle’.

Just how big was the ‘giant turtle’?

The giant turtle is the largest known turtle species to have ever existed. Tipping the scale at an estimated 2,500 pounds, the giant turtle was 100-times heavier than its closest known turtle relatives. The turtle’s shell alone was up to 9 feet long – that’s 2 feet longer than the standard bed!

The largest known turtles and tortoises, ranked by shell size. The leatherback sea turtle, Floreana … [+] giant tortoise, and Yangtze giant softshell turtle are all still alive today.

Edwin-Alberto Cadena, Universidad del Rosario.

Why was this turtle so big?

The giant turtle’s massive weight may have helped it stay underwater for long periods to graze on underwater plants. However, the turtle’s massive size likely came with at a cost – this turtle was probably a very weak swimmer.

Are those horns?

Indeed, the male giant turtle came equipped with horns on its shell. “The two shell types indicate that two sexes of [the giant turtle] existed – males with horned shells and females with hornless shells,” explains Marcelo Sánchez-Villagra, who recently led a study on the giant turtle.

Male and female fossilized giant turtle shells. The female has bite marks, potentially from a fight … [+] with a giant caiman.

Edwin-Alberto Cadena, Universidad del Rosario

While it is not clear if the turtle’s horns were useful in battle, the giant turtle likely contended with large enemies. Most of the fossilized giant turtle remains discovered coincided with findings of the world’s largest caimans, Purussaurus. Not to be outdone by the giant turtle, these giant caimans were about thirty-four feet long and may have weighed up to 18,500 pounds – 7-times the weight of the giant turtle. Bite marks and punctured bones on some of the fossilized giant turtle shells further suggest caiman attacks occurred.

What caused these giants to go extinct?

The giant turtle and the giant caiman co-existed with the largest known crocodile and with rodents the size of modern-day buffaloes at Lake Pebas in the western Amazon. Lake Pebas formed during the uplifting of what is now the Andes Mountains, which began accelerating 20 million years ago. The rising Andes eventually interrupted the flow of the Amazon River, trapping the water to form the Lake.

However, as the Andes continued to rise, the Amazon river was eventually forced to change course and began flowing towards the Caribbean. During this slow process, Lake Pebas was gradually drained, become a mega-swamp.

The most recent data suggest the mega-swamp still existed 8.5 million years ago, providing habitat for these giant animals. However, the geological forces uplifting the Andes eventually drained the swamp completely, ending Lake Pebas and its giant creatures.

Source