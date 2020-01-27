This Acer Nitro Gaming Laptop Is On Sale For Less Than $500

you can nab this 15.6” laptop for just $459.99. It has a 4.3/5 user review score at Best Buy.

Save $200 on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

Credit: Acer

Best Buy has a pretty great sale on the already budget-friendly Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

Normally $669.99, you can nab this 15.6” laptop for just $459.99. It has a 4.3/5 user review score at Best Buy.

Equipped with an AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB RAM, this laptop will handle most games at 1080p without sacrificing too much in the graphics department.

It’s a budget laptop so don’t expect all the bells and whistles or top-of-the-line build quality, but it’s still a great deal for anyone looking for mobile PC gaming on the cheap.

It also comes with lots of ports:

USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1)

Two USB 2.0 Type-A

One USB 3.0 Type-A

SD card slot

HDMI out

Headphone/mic combo jack

Gigabit Ethernet

All told, a budget laptop at under $500 from Acer is a pretty good find. Check it out below.