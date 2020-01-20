This Is How Galaxy Cluster Collisions Prove The Existence Of Dark Matter

A. E. Evrard. Nature 394, 122–123 (09 July 1998)

the enormous indirect evidence for it — sounds like a colossal misunderstanding.

It’s clear that data from

gravitational lensing,

galaxy clustering,

NASA, ESA, CFHT, and M.J. Jee (University of California, Davis)

individual galaxies,

and the cosmic microwave background,

all require masses that don’t interact electromagnetically.

PLANCK 2018 RESULTS. VI. COSMOLOGICAL PARAMETERS; PLANCK COLLABORATION (2018)

However, a longstanding alternative suggests modifying gravity could explain them without dark matter.

Stefania.deluca of Wikimedia Commons

In 2005, a team of astronomers devised a clever test to investigate dark matter’s existence.

When two galaxy clusters collide — a cosmically rare but important event — its internal components behave differently.

NASA/STScI; Magellan/U.Arizona/D.Clowe et al.

The intergalactic gas must collide, slow, and heat up, creating shocks and emitting X-rays.

NASA/CXC/CfA/M.Markevitch et al., from Maxim Markevitch (SAO)

If there were no dark matter, this gas, comprising the majority of normal matter, should be the primary source of gravitational lensing.

X-ray: NASA/CXC/CfA/M.Markevitch et al.; Lensing Map: NASA/STScI; ESO WFI; Magellan/U.Arizona/D.Clowe et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI; Magellan/U.Arizona/D.Clowe et al.

Instead, gravitational lensing maps indicate that most of the mass is displaced from the normal matter.

X-ray: NASA/CXC/UVic./A.Mahdavi et al. Optical/Lensing: CFHT/UVic./A. Mahdavi et al. (top left); X-ray: NASA/CXC/UCDavis/W.Dawson et al.; Optical: NASA/ STScI/UCDavis/ W.Dawson et al. (top right); ESA/XMM-Newton/F. Gastaldello (INAF/ IASF, Milano, Italy)/CFHTLS (bottom left); X-ray: NASA, ESA, CXC, M. Bradac (University of California, Santa Barbara), and S. Allen (Stanford University) (bottom right)

This remains true for every set of post-collisional X-ray clusters ever measured.

X-ray: NASA/CXC/Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Switzerland/D.Harvey NASA/CXC/Durham Univ/R.Massey; Optical/Lensing Map: NASA, ESA, D. Harvey (Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Switzerland) and R. Massey (Durham University, UK)

Only if gravity is non-local, or gravitating where the matter isn’t, could the Universe not contain dark matter.

R. Ellis, Philos Trans A Math Phys Eng Sci. 2010 Mar 13; 368(1914): 967–987

But in pre-merger clusters, we clearly see that gravity is local: matter and gravity line up.

H.S. Hwang et al., ApJ, 797, 2, 106

Colliding clusters cannot obey different gravitational rules from non-colliding ones.

NASA, ESA, J. Jee (Univ. of California, Davis), J. Hughes (Rutgers Univ.), F. Menanteau (Rutgers Univ. & Univ. of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign), C. Sifon (Leiden Obs.), R. Mandelbum (Carnegie Mellon Univ.), L. Barrientos (Univ. Catolica de Chile), and K. Ng (Univ. of California, Davis)

Inescapably, dark matter must therefore exist.

ESA, NASA, K. Sharon (Tel Aviv University) and E. Ofek (Caltech)

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more. ” readability=”51.529691776746″>

X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/G.Ogrean et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI; Radio: NRAO/AUI/NSF

Dark matter — despite the enormous indirect evidence for it — sounds like a colossal misunderstanding.

A. E. Evrard. Nature 394, 122–123 (09 July 1998)

It’s clear that data from

gravitational lensing,

galaxy clustering,

NASA, ESA, CFHT, and M.J. Jee (University of California, Davis)

individual galaxies,

and the cosmic microwave background,

all require masses that don’t interact electromagnetically.

PLANCK 2018 RESULTS. VI. COSMOLOGICAL PARAMETERS; PLANCK COLLABORATION (2018)

However, a longstanding alternative suggests modifying gravity could explain them without dark matter.

Stefania.deluca of Wikimedia Commons

In 2005, a team of astronomers devised a clever test to investigate dark matter’s existence.

When two galaxy clusters collide — a cosmically rare but important event — its internal components behave differently.

NASA/STScI; Magellan/U.Arizona/D.Clowe et al.

The intergalactic gas must collide, slow, and heat up, creating shocks and emitting X-rays.

NASA/CXC/CfA/M.Markevitch et al., from Maxim Markevitch (SAO)

If there were no dark matter, this gas, comprising the majority of normal matter, should be the primary source of gravitational lensing.

X-ray: NASA/CXC/CfA/M.Markevitch et al.; Lensing Map: NASA/STScI; ESO WFI; Magellan/U.Arizona/D.Clowe et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI; Magellan/U.Arizona/D.Clowe et al.

Instead, gravitational lensing maps indicate that most of the mass is displaced from the normal matter.

X-ray: NASA/CXC/UVic./A.Mahdavi et al. Optical/Lensing: CFHT/UVic./A. Mahdavi et al. (top left); X-ray: NASA/CXC/UCDavis/W.Dawson et al.; Optical: NASA/ STScI/UCDavis/ W.Dawson et al. (top right); ESA/XMM-Newton/F. Gastaldello (INAF/ IASF, Milano, Italy)/CFHTLS (bottom left); X-ray: NASA, ESA, CXC, M. Bradac (University of California, Santa Barbara), and S. Allen (Stanford University) (bottom right)

This remains true for every set of post-collisional X-ray clusters ever measured.

X-ray: NASA/CXC/Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Switzerland/D.Harvey NASA/CXC/Durham Univ/R.Massey; Optical/Lensing Map: NASA, ESA, D. Harvey (Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Switzerland) and R. Massey (Durham University, UK)

Only if gravity is non-local, or gravitating where the matter isn’t, could the Universe not contain dark matter.

R. Ellis, Philos Trans A Math Phys Eng Sci. 2010 Mar 13; 368(1914): 967–987

But in pre-merger clusters, we clearly see that gravity is local: matter and gravity line up.

H.S. Hwang et al., ApJ, 797, 2, 106

Colliding clusters cannot obey different gravitational rules from non-colliding ones.

NASA, ESA, J. Jee (Univ. of California, Davis), J. Hughes (Rutgers Univ.), F. Menanteau (Rutgers Univ. & Univ. of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign), C. Sifon (Leiden Obs.), R. Mandelbum (Carnegie Mellon Univ.), L. Barrientos (Univ. Catolica de Chile), and K. Ng (Univ. of California, Davis)

Inescapably, dark matter must therefore exist.

ESA, NASA, K. Sharon (Tel Aviv University) and E. Ofek (Caltech)

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.