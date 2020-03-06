This Is What Coronavirus Fears Have Done To Costco’s Business

Coronavirus fears have led to consumers rushing to Costco to stockpile on products from toilet paper … [+] to shelf-stable grocery. The wholesale club said those concerns have driven higher demand in the last week of February. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread from China to other countries including the U.S., more American consumers are stocking up on everything from shelf-stable food items to tissue paper. And one retailer that’s observed a big change in business and consumer behavior: Costco Wholesale Corp.

The world’s largest membership-based wholesale club said Thursday consumer concerns over coronavirus, especially after the CDC in late February warned of potential outbreaks in the U.S., have led to an uptick in demand in the last week of the month, a pattern that has continued into March.

Costco said the demand jolt in the last week of February lifted its comparable-store sales for the month by 3 percentage points, leading to an 11.7% jump in February. Just how big that increase was? For the first 26 weeks of Costco’s fiscal calendar year, its same-store sales rose an industry-envy average of 7%, excluding the impact of foreign currency and gasoline sales.

Same-store sales are a key industry performance metric that excludes newly opened and closed stores.

“It’s been a little crazy,” said Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti on a conference call late Thursday, when the Issaquah, Wash.-based company reported better-than-expected fiscal second quarter profit and sales. “There are so many people coming in. Shopping frequency is off the charts. People are bulking up on certain items.”

The big surge in demand and traffic wasn’t just limited to the U.S., where February same-store sales jumped 12%. In Canada, comparable sales rose 10%. Other overseas markets saw sales up a combined 13.5% on average.

Costco has 785 warehouses worldwide, including 546 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and the remainder in other countries including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Mexico and Spain. The company opened its first store in China last year.

“I was in a (Costco) store on Saturday and have never seen the line that long,” J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers said on the call.

Consumers are stocking up on things beyond dry goods like bottled water, Clorox wipes, and other disinfecting and sanitizing items. Galanti noted there has also been a pickup in demand for water filtration and food storage products. The company is limiting the number of items a member can buy on some in-demand products.

Some non-essential items like patio furniture also saw a surprise pickup in demand even though consumers on average are spending less per transaction, he said.

“People are coming in and buying stuff for their basement,” Galanti said. “Restaurants have probably been impacted. More people are staying home and not going out…They are buying more at supermarkets and at Costco.”

While the demand pickup has lifted sales, concerns about whether Costco can get steady supplies to refill shelves to meet the increased demand also dominated the call. Galanti said the company so far hasn’t seen any major impact despite some “supply-chain issues” on things like cell phones and laptops. He didn’t elaborate.

He added Costco has the flexibility to “pivot” to other items. The retailer is getting daily shipment on goods but Galanti acknowledged for things like sanitizing products, they are sold out as soon as they are back on the shelves.

In one telling example, on Costco.com late Thursday, certain bulk items of hand soap and boxes of facial tissue paper are listed as out of stock.

As China gradually reopened its factories and increased production, any potential supply-chain delay and bottleneck, barring any other big wild card, shouldn’t be more than just a few weeks long, he said.

“We would also hope that the thing peaks and starts to slow down,” Galanti said.

Not all areas of Costco’s business are seeing a spike. The company’s cruise and other travel sales, not surprisingly, are seeing a higher-than-normal cancelation rate, he said.

Worries about the outbreak have led to consumers’ hoarding of “emergency supplies” in many countries as they build “pandemic pantries,” Nielsen said in a report this week, adding some markets have depleted their inventory of hand sanitizers and medical face masks without any clear sign of when those supplies will be replenished.

In the U.S., hand sanitizer sales rose 54% in the week that ended Feb. 22 while medical mask sales jumped 78% during the same period from a year earlier and thermometer sales rose 34%, Nielsen said, based on its most recent data.

Meanwhile, as Costco has noted, Nielsen data also showed a big spike in U.S. demand for many shelf-stable grocery items including canned goods, flour, sugar and bottled water as well as for products like supplements, fruit snacks and first aid kits.

Campbell Soup looks to be one of the beneficiaries when it comes to consumers’ stockpiling. CEO Mark Clouse reportedly said Wednesday that the soup and snacks maker plans to increase production to meet higher demand from retailers ordering more of its canned soup and other items.

