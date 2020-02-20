This Startup Makes MP3s Sound Like Live Music

IRIS’ app can be used even with earphones.

flickr Editorial/Getty Images

Usually, there’s a big difference between recorded and live music. Forgetting the actual presence of musicians, a live music experience generally takes place in a large room, with high-volume sound coming from numerous sources and reverberating off every available surface. By contrast, we normally experience recorded music in a relatively small lounge or bedroom. The audio comes from one or two fairly downsized speakers, and in most cases it lacks the three dimensionality and fullness of live music, sounding relatively flat by comparison.

Well, no more, because an audio technology startup has just announced a product which collapses the difference between recorded and live music. Based in London, IRIS is set to release its smartphone app, which uses a proprietary algorithm to reintroduce the sense of space usually lacking with recorded music.

Its algorithm analyses source audio and synthesises lost phase information, adding it to the sound listeners actually hear. And with this additional information, the listener’s brain constructs a fuller, three-dimensional auditory experience. So now, you can put those old Beatles songs on and imagine that the Fab Four are right with you in your living room.

“Music is a fundamental element of society and is intrinsic to our lives, but the ways we most frequently we listen to music – compressed audio files, delivered to us through streaming services – have inhibited the fidelity of recorded sound,” explains IRIS founder and CEO Jacobi Anstruther. “When I founded IRIS in 2018, the vision was to bring back the immersive feeling of live music.”

According to IRIS’ chief technology officer, Rob Reng, the app’s algorithm stimulates what the startup refers to as ‘active listening-‘

“IRIS identifies audio information that is already present in any recording, but is locked,” Reng tells me. “The unique algorithm unlocks this ‘lost’ dimension, and then separates and presents sound wave timing (phase) relationships to our opposite ears. When IRIS is switched on the brain is activated as it must sew everything together into a finished ensemble.”

Reng explains that, while half of the Active Listening process takes place in the IRIS algorithm, half takes place in the listener’s brain, granting the listener the kind of immersion they’d experience with live music.

“The brain is active throughout and this experience of listening both increases the quality of the audio, whilst stimulating a positive neurological benefit,” he says. “Crucially, music remains absolutely unchanged and as the artist intended. IRIS’ algorithm only affects the phase of the many different sound waves that make up audio streams, similar to the way in which we listen to live music.”

In practice, switching on the Active Listening button while using the IRIS app causes the music to jump out of your sound system just a little bit more. Even with a fairly small Bluetooth speaker or a pair of headphones, music sounds more ‘present’ when using the app. It may not be a massive difference if you have an inexpensive sound system, but in heightening the detail and liveness of recorded music, it will help strengthen the numerous positive effects listening to music has been documented to have.

In fact, IRIS isn’t the only company attempting to improve recorded sound by recreating the live music experience. Perhaps the highest profile organization working in this area is Sony. At the end of last year, it launched its much-vaunted 360 Reality Audio technology.

Billed as providing an ‘immersive’ listening experience, 360 Reality Audio is a new digital music format developed by Sony that uses proprietorial algorithms to make music sound like its coming from multiple directions. It can work with any speaker system since it uses an MPEG-H 3D Audio standard, but it can also be supplemented with tailor-made Sony headphones and speakers (not yet released), in order to accentuate the effect even further. That said, there are currently only around 1,000 compatible tracks, whereas IRIS’ app and its ‘active listening’ technology can be used with any song you might have on your smartphone.

But it’s not only Sony and IRIS that are getting in on the ‘live music at home’ game. Sennheiser launched its Ambeo 3D soundbar last July, while it had released Ambeo 3D headphones the year before. Likewise, Waves unveiled its 3D Nx Speakers at this year’s CES, which work with movies and TV as well as music.

The writing is therefore on the wall: audio companies want to make recorded music more spatial and three-dimensional, in the process making it all-but indistinguishable from live music. This is the industry’s direction of travel, and in conjunction with moves to promote VR concerts, it would seem that it wants to tap into our growing willingness to spend money on live music. So instead of simply waiting for our favourite bands to roll into town once a year, the music industry wants us to spend money on that ‘live experience’ every week, if not almost every day. Ka-ching!

Source