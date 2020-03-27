This Week In Credit Card News: How To Prepare For A Loss Of Income; Getting Stimulus Checks Out To Americans

How to Prepare for Job and Income Loss

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans now find themselves without work, with reduced income, or with no income at all. Approximately two-thirds of Americans say their personal finances have been impacted by the coronavirus, and 48% are worried about potential medical bills. The sudden loss of a job or income can be stressful and unsettling, but there are some steps you can take to protect yourself moving forward. [LowCards.com]

What Americans can do to prepare for the loss of a job or income

Getty

Debit Cards May Be Used for Stimulus Payments

The IRS wants to issue as many stimulus payments electronically as it can. The agency will also issue paper checks to some people, though that will take longer because the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the government office that actually makes the payments, can only process so many so quickly. Because policymakers want to issue the payments as fast as possible, the IRS is exploring whether it would be quicker to issue some payments on debit cards, instead of sending checks. [Politico]

Getting Stimulus Funds To Those Who Need Them Without The Paper Check

The stimulus bill designed to combat the economic ravages of COVID-19 is massive. Getting that aid into the hands of affected families will be slow going. Americans with direct deposit account information stored with the Internal Revenue Service, the conduit through which they get refunds, will get those payments within a few weeks. That’s about 70 million Americans. The remaining tens of millions will have to wait for the proverbial (paper) check in the mail. Thus far other options to get these urgently needed funds to those who need them, in the digital sense, are not being embraced fully. [PYMNTS]

Here’s How Hard the Coronavirus Shutdown Will Bite the Big Credit Card Lenders

As identified coronavirus infections increase rapidly in the U.S., the biggest economic effects will be felt months from now. Analysts at Oppenheimer have projected that five U.S. lenders of credit cards will remain profitable in 2021, despite a large increase in loan losses. Analysts expect losses to ‘materialize meaningfully’ starting in the fourth quarter. [MarketWatch]

Plastiq Raises $75 Million to Help Small Businesses Use Credit Cards More

Plastiq announced it has raised $75 million in venture capital, bringing the company’s total known venture capital raised to more than $140 million. To use Plastiq, users enter their credit card information on Plastiq’s platform. In return, Plastiq will charge you a 2.5% fee and get your bills paid. While Plastiq was started with consumers in mind, SMBs have now accounted for 90% of the revenue. The new financing round will invest in building out features to give SMBs faster services around payments and processing. [Tech Crunch]

Revolut Finally Launches Debit Card and App in the United States

Revolut, one of Europe’s hottest fintech startups, is launching in the U.S. The London-based company consolidates numerous aspects of a user’s financial life into a single mobile app, including a bank account, an investment account that lets users trade stocks, commodities and cryptocurrencies and travel insurance. The Revolut app aims to let consumers “manage all aspects of their financial life.” [Mashable]

New Accounting Rules Are Giving Banks a Coronavirus Headache

Some of the rules introduced to protect banks after the 2008 financial crisis are aging better than others in the 2020 one. Many of the regulations forged in the meltdown 12 years ago have proved effective, but there is one clear exception: an accounting change pushing banks to write down loans earlier. [The Wall Street Journal]

Africa Turns to Mobile Payments as a Tool to Curb COVID-19

Africa is using digital finance as a means to stem the spread of COVID-19. Governments and startups on the continent are implementing measures to shift a greater volume of payment transactions toward mobile money and away from cash. It’s an option facilitated by the boom in fintech that’s occurred in Africa over the last decade. By several estimates, the continent is home to the largest share of the world’s unbanked population and has a sizable number of underbanked consumers and SMEs. [Tech Crunch]

Apple Card’s New Privacy Policy May Offer Second Chance to Rejected Applicants

Apple Card has a new privacy policy that are expected to make it easier for Apple’s banking partner, Goldman Sachs, to decide which potential customers are creditworthy. If you apply for Apple Card but don’t get approved, you can opt in to share personal data with Goldman Sachs. That personal data may be used to reconsider your rejected application or to increase your credit limit. [LifeHacker]

Can Jails Return Inmate Cash in the Form of Fee-Laden Debit Cards?

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a jailed protester in Oregon who turned over nearly $31 to her jailers and was repaid upon release with a fee-laden debit card. Before contracting with Numi Financial in 2014 to provide the debit cards, Multnomah County, Oregon, spent an estimated $275,000 in annual labor costs to handle inmate cash. Now the county pays nothing and Numi earns revenues from the fees it charges. [ABA Journal]

How You Can Protect Your Credit Score During the Coronavirus Pandemic

If you’re already facing financial uncertainty, reach out to your credit card issuer to request assistance; many issuers have personalized solutions for cardholders facing hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak. And if you’re in a position where you’re able to prepare, put your extra funds to good use now to set yourself up for security over the next several months. Here are some ways you can begin to safeguard your credit and deal with the unique challenges of this pandemic’s impact going forward. [Bankrate]

Source