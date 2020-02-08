Home Business This Week In XR: Pass Through Lynx AR HMD Announced, Sundance VR Standouts
This Week In XR: Pass Through Lynx AR HMD Announced, Sundance VR Standouts

written by Forbes February 8, 2020
This Week In XR: Pass Through Lynx AR HMD Announced, Sundance VR Standouts
The Verge singled out six VR experiences from their prestigious New Frontiers XR exhibition

"The Last Light," from Magic Leap Studios, is set to make its debut at SXSW next month.

Standalone headset LYNX-R1 debuts with impressive specs. The standalone headset was recently revealed by French startup Lynx and will be the first standalone XR headset to utilize the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset. Other features include 1600×1600 per eye resolution, eye tracking, hand tracking, and video passthrough for mixed reality experiences. The headset starts at $1499 and can be pre-ordered for $150 on the Lynx website.

The Last Light mixed reality experience premiering at SXSW 2020. Directed by Jeremy Vanhooser, Last Light is a narrative that unfolds in front of you thanks to being built for the Magic Leap. It’s on a growing list of XR based ‘films’ screening at this year’s SXSW.

What we’re reading:

ARtillery Briefs: Lesson’s From Snap’s AR Revenue Lead by Mike Boland

“This Week in XR” is written and edited with Michael Eichenseer.

The Sundance Film Festival wrapped last week. The Verge singled out six VR experiences from their prestigious New Frontiers XR exhibition

“The Last Light,” from Magic Leap Studios, is set to make its debut at SXSW next month.

Standalone headset LYNX-R1 debuts with impressive specs. The standalone headset was recently revealed by French startup Lynx and will be the first standalone XR headset to utilize the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset. Other features include 1600×1600 per eye resolution, eye tracking, hand tracking, and video passthrough for mixed reality experiences. The headset starts at $1499 and can be pre-ordered for $150 on the Lynx website.

The Last Light mixed reality experience premiering at SXSW 2020. Directed by Jeremy Vanhooser, Last Light is a narrative that unfolds in front of you thanks to being built for the Magic Leap. It’s on a growing list of XR based ‘films’ screening at this year’s SXSW.

What we’re reading:

ARtillery Briefs: Lesson’s From Snap’s AR Revenue Lead by Mike Boland

“This Week in XR” is written and edited with Michael Eichenseer.

