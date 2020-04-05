This Week’s ‘Super Pink Moon’ Will Be The Biggest And Best Of 2020. Here’s How To See It From Home

Two people kiss in front of a full moon.

Are you ready for 2020’s great big perigee-syzygy moon?

That’s the astronomical term for a supermoon, which will occur for the third time this year on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

However, in the wake of the “Super Snow Moon” and the “Super Worm Moon,” the “Super Pink Moon” will—technically speaking—be the biggest and best of the year.

When to see the ‘Super Pink Moon’

The key times to view the “Super Pink Moon” are moonrise on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and moonset the following morning on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. You basically want to see it at moonrise because:

It will look big. Since the moon is on the horizon, your brain will see it in context and compare it with its surroundings.

It will look beautiful. When the moon rises its immense glare is dulled because you’re looking through a lot of the Earth’s atmosphere. It also shows delicate orange, then pale yellow, hues for a few minutes.

Once it’s risen above the horizon it will be white, bright and almost impossible to look at for more than a few seconds. So seeing the full moon when it peaks at 100% illumination at 10:35 EDT is missing the point.

Check-out the moonrise and moonset times for your location, and get ready for a 20-minute moon-gaze.

Exploring views of a rising super moon on the rocky coast of Australia.

How to see the ‘Super Pink Moon’ from home

Although many experienced moon-gazers have a particular special place they visit to gaze at the full moon each month, the most important thing you need to see it a full moon appear on the eastern horizon is height . So if you are cooped-up at home while self-isolating, quarantined or on lockdown, all is not lost. Any second-floor (or higher) window or balcony that has an east-facing aspect is perfect for watching the rise of the “Super Pink Moon.” Just get in position at the time of moonrise in your location, and patiently wait for our satellite to appear in all its splendour.

If you have a west facing window, you won’t be able to see the moonrise, but you can see the moonset on the morning of April 8, 2020. The moonset is just as “good” … just lesser-viewed, so not as discussed as much.

Why is the ‘Pink Moon’ a ‘supermoon?’

A supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon moves closest to the Earth in its elliptical orbit while in its “full” phase. It thus looks slightly larger and brighter than usual. The “Super Pink Moon” will be 221,772 miles from Earth on April 7, which is closer than both the two previous full moons, and the next full moon (which is also classed as a supermoon).

When is the next supermoon?

The next supermoon is the “Super Flower Moon” on May 7, 2020—the fourth and final supermoon of the year.

When is the ‘best’ supermoon of my life?

You’ve missed the “Super Beaver Moon” on November 14, 2016—the closest supermoon since 1948—so you’ll have to wait until November 25, 2034, when (another) “Super Beaver Moon” will next come super-close to Earth. However, the closest supermoon of this century will take place on December 6, 2052.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

