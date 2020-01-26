This Week’s Top Cannabis News: New York’s Legalization, Alaska’s On-Site Consumption, New Zealand’s Rules, And Capital Markets Moves

Cannabis

This week came with a few positive news items from the cannabis, hemp and psychedelics world.

We witnessed the opening of the first state-approved cannabis retail spaces with on-site consumption in Alaska; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s presentation of the FY 2021 budget proposal, which included expected fiscal revenue from adult-use marijuana sales; and a bill filed in Vermont, which would decriminalize medicinal plant kratom and psychedelics psilocybin, ayahuasca and peyote.

Meanwhile, in Davos, Switzerland, world leaders came together to discuss important topics during the World Economic Forum. Cannabis got two separate events, and at least one company, NOBL, closed a funding round there. In the U.S., Cann closed its own round of $5 million, and Panacea Life Sciences gave Colorado State University $1.5 million for it to start a cannabinoid research center.

In New Zealand, authorities reverted a ban on cannabis vapes, which will come into effect before the launch of the new marijuana program on April 1st. Government officials also said edibles will remain prohibited.

In the U.K., company Farmako Limited got a license to wholesale medical marijuana, with sales expected to start around mid-2020. And in Malta, a subsidiary of Canada-based Aphria got a European Union Good Manufacturing Practices certification, which will allow it to ship cannabis flowers and oils for medical uses to several EU jurisdictions.

Also this week, Aphria closed on a strategic investment valued at CA$100 million, or about $76 million, while company Bhang Inc. appointed DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill and Soul Assassins as its chief brand strategist.

ETF went back to their downward trend, after posting significant gains last week. This week, all major U.S.-traded ETFs, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF), the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), the Cannabis ETF (THCX), and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), were down by mid-single-digits.

Some other big corporate news items included iAnthus Capital Holdings getting the green light to start growing and processing adult-use cannabis in its Massachusetts facility, and a subsidiary of dermatology company Crescita Therapeutics obtaining a cannabis research license in Canada.

And lastly, behemoth Canopy Growth appointed two new board members, Judy Schmeling and Jim Sabia. The former will serve as chair.

For a full recap of this week’s events in the cannabis, hemp, CBD, and psychedelics space, check out my “The Week In Cannabis” column on Benzinga. This week’s recap also includes news from Trace, BofA Securities, Appiphany Technologies, Nextleaf Solutions, GoIP Global, Ignite International, MediGreen US, Puration, Cannibble Food-Tech, Liberty Health Sciences, and more.

