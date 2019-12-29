Three Graphs Show How Income Inequality Got Worse After The Crash

A worker leaves a Georgia Department of Labor career center, Friday, Sept. 19, 2014, in Atlanta. … [+] Unemployment rates rose in nearly half of U.S. states in August, even as employers in two-thirds of the states added jobs. Georgia reported the nation’s highest unemployment rate, at 8.1 percent. That’s the first time Georgia has had the highest rate since the Great Recession ended. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

That the Great Recession profited the wealthy has been clear for some time. Similarly, it hurt those who were worse off. For example, those at the top of the economic structure here more than recovered what they had lost, largely because monetary and fiscal policy focused on bolstering markets.

As New York University economics professor Edward Wolff has demonstrated, “the richest 10 percent of households controlled 84 percent of the total value of these stocks, though less than its 93 percent share of directly owned stocks and mutual funds.” Of course that 10% will get the boost while those whose wealth is mostly in something like a house will have seen it fall away as inflated property prices finally collapsed.

But the growing disparity is more than this. It comes down to wage growth. Although lately it’s been up a bit, there were a few crucial years when wage growth fell and those who were likely to be making least saw the largest drops.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta maintains a wage growth tracker that provides ongoing information about nominal (without considering the effects of inflation) wage growth across a number of characteristics. I’ve chosen a few categories that have greater resonance for low-income people.

The first is by general level of compensation. This is broken into four quartiles, with the first being those with the lowest 25% of compensation. Then comes the second, third, and finally fourth, which is the highest compensation.

Every category took a slide from 2008 to 2010, when the impact of the recession was at its strongest. Then, as wage growth began to turn upward, those in the lowest category saw the lowest growth for a few years, finally exceeding others starting in late 2015.

The graph shows that this is not an unusual pattern. In 2002 to 2004, everyone slid. The first quartile had the lowest growth at first, then eventually climbed on top.

Unlike then, however, the growth for the first quartile in this most recent period hit such a low value starting in 2011 that real wage growth was negative until 2014. No other quartile had sustained negative wage growth.

Next is skill level, as the next graph shows.

Low-skill work—more associated with lower incomes—had sustained wage growth levels below 1% and, so, even more intense real wage loss and longer time seeing recovery. Everyone else was already doing bettw

Then there is wage growth of those working part-time compared to full-time. Again, those in lower-income brackets are more likely to be working less than full-time hours. Here’s that graph.

As the data shows, those working part-time, whether out of choice or necessity (but typically with a connection to lower pay), lost a lot of ground. Overall, low-income people faced the double issue of not lacking the types of wealth that. the government propped up and seeing a drop in their real pay, putting them further behind.

That is the how, but not the why, which the graphs don’t show. The likeliest reason would seem to be that no one with power or money cared much what happened. If companies had to skimp, the did so more with low-income people, who are viewed as replaceable and have few resources to fight back.

No wonder this was the same period of time of intensified grassroots action to push for a $15 an hour federal minimum wage. People at the bottom quarter of the economy were left to sink so they could act as a floor that everyone else could stand on.

