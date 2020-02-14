‘Time To Stop The Tweeting’: Barr Says He Will Not Be Bullied By Trump On Roger Stone Case

He added: “I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me… I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases.”

It comes as all four prosecutors in Roger Stone’s case quit on Tuesday, hours after higher-ups at the Justice Department overruled them to seek leniency, instead of the seven to nine year sentence that the lawyers were pushing for.

Stone, a former Trump advisor and longtime associate, was found guilty in November of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering in relation to the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted that the nine year sentence proposed by prosecutors was “a horrible and very unfair situation.”

The White House responded to Barr’s comments in a statement. “The President has full faith and confidence in Attorney General Barr to do his job and uphold the law,” Reuters reported.

Republicans, including Senator Mitch McConnell, backed Barr. “Maybe the president should listen to the attorney general,” McConnell said.

Thursday: “I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody…whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board or the president.”

Key background: On Thursday, Trump went as far as suggesting misconduct in Stone’s trial when he tweeted a Fox News quote that suggested there was “significant bias” in the jury. Stone awaits sentencing. The Justice Department has not recommended a new sentence, but called the prosecutors’ recommendation “excessive and unwarranted.”

Meanwhile, Barr has been a staunch defender of Trump, but his frustration points to wider disquiet in Washington over the President’s Twitter conduct and the implications it carries for day-to-day politics.

Further reading: Prosecutors Resign Over Roger Stone Sentencing (Rachel Sandler)

