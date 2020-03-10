Time’s Up For Luka Modric At Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric was again left on the bench against Barcelona . (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso … [+] / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)

It’s only just over a year since Luka Modric was crowned ‘The Best’ by FIFA.

Though there were many that disagreed with the decision, there were plenty of others who were delighted for the Croatian who, by winning the gong, stopped the Cristiano Ronaldo/Lionel Messi duopoly of the award.

And yet, here we are in the first quarter of 2020, and the midfielder has only been part of Real Madrid’s starting line ups for roughly 50% of their games during the campaign.

His form has begun to drop off to such an extent that it’s entirely possible that Los Blancos will look to move him on in the summer.

At 34 years of age, Modric no longer has the burst of energy from his youth that was always a huge asset for him and Real.

Still able to thread a pass and hit a rocket of a shot if needed, his all-round play is on the wane. In a not too dissimilar way to countryman Ivan Rakitic at Barcelona it must be said.

The pair have been Croatia’s best players for the last decade, but both are on the slippery slope now, and should look to make the most out of the dozen or so games that they have left of the 2019/20 campaign.

Both came off of the bench in El Clasico, Modric getting 13 minutes on the pitch to add to his 10 minutes in the reverse fixture at the Camp Nou.

Having played in just 55% of all minutes available to him, one might have expected Modric to seize the moment each time, however, he’s been involved in just 16% of Real’s goal participation, be that scoring or assisting.

To that end, it’s entirely understandable why Zinedine Zidane would keep picking Fede Valverde at Modric’s expense.

The youngster is dynamic, fierce in the tackle and has boundless energy. Frankly, everything the Croatian had in his pomp.

Time waits for no man of course, and whilst it’s a shame to see such a demise, Modric can at least be satisfied with his contributions for the club over the last eight years.

He was the subject of serious interest from Inter Milan last summer, and it was alleged that he was ready to leave for one last hurrah and bumper contract elsewhere.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was hugely reluctant to let him leave and so the deal never materialised.

Given how much Modric’s involvement has tailed off in the period since, that’s beginning to look like another head-scratching decision from Perez.

Were the Nerazzurri willing to come in for him again this summer, the likelihood of anyone standing in his way is minimal.

For now, he should enjoy the final 12 games of the league season, and potentially a few more in the Champions League if they can overcome Manchester City in their return leg.

And then it will be time to leave with his head held high.

He might end up gone before the curtain is raised on the 2020/21 season, but he’ll never be forgotten.

