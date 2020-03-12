To Celebrate Women, THE GREAT Just Launched The Rosie (The Riveter) Jumpsuit In Partnership With Cotton Incorporated

To celebrate National Women’s Month, Cotton Incorporated recently unveiled ‘Rosie Reborn’, a new campaign inspired by Rosie the Riveter to celebrate and honor the many barriers women have broken down in the workforce over the last 75 years. While there were at least four women in real life who were models for the character, the first, Rosalind P Walter, died last week on March 4th.

The Rosie Jumpsuit

To recreate a modern version of the classic jumpsuit that became a symbol for women’s strength during World War II, Cotton Incorporated partnered with California-based designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott of the womenswear brand, THE GREAT. Each jumpsuit is made with a piece of denim from the original 1940s’ jumpsuit so that modern day Rosies will carry on the tradition of the fortitude and ingenuity put forth by the original Rosie the Riveter.

“Authentic cotton denim has been a uniform of sorts throughout history: the original Rosies during World War II, the rock-n-roll rebellion of the 1960s, and casual Friday takeover in the 90s. Denim has empowered women in the workforce for decades and with the modern interpretation of the Rosie jumpsuit, we want women to channel that fearless determination again,” says Kim Kitchings, senior VP of Consumer Marketing at Cotton Incorporated.

On how the partnership evolved Elliott tells me, “THE GREAT is built around our love and commitment to noble fibers—specifically washed and garment dyed cotton pieces that have the wash, weave and wear that feel both nostalgic, relevant and wearable. So designing The Rosie Jumpsuit—in 100% cotton—and referencing one of the most iconic workwear garments in American history was a natural and exciting project.” Current adds, “We have always been awe-inspired by the fearless women who do great things and create history in this timeless silhouette—from ranchers to welders to artists and astronauts, and everything in between.”

The Rosie Reborn Campaign tagline is “Cotton Makes Denim Strong. You Make It Powerful,” and spotlights six “modern day Rosies” who regularly break down boundaries in male-dominated industries including THE GREATfounders, Emily Current and Merritt Elliott; professional soccer athlete and World Cup Champion, Carli Lloyd; famed metal artist/welder, Barbie the Welder; Black Girls Code founder, Kimberly Bryant; and architecture thought-leader, Julia Gamolina.

Now anyone can be a part of the “Rosie” legacy with the limited-edition jumpsuit the can be purchased at THE GREAT store in Los Angeles or online at rosiereborn.com and is available in sizes (0=XS, 1=S, 2=M, 3=L, 4=XL, 5=XXL).

THE GREAT Founders Emily Current (l) and Meritt Elliott (r)

Black Girls Code Founder, Kimberly Bryant

World Cup Champion, Carli Lloyd

“We believe that what you wear is a reflection of how you feel,” responds Elliott when I ask why it was important for THE GREAT to be a part of this project. “Wearing this jumpsuit, inspired by the original Rosies of the 1940s, will make you feel both empowered and stylish. We love how this piece, which is soft, strong, and thoughtful in its fit and authentic details, shines a light on how brave those women were, and how we now can draw on their strength to continue to break barriers and incite change.”

On how they approached the design to honor the original yet make it relevant now, Current tells me. “The body of The Rosie Jumpsuit keeps the same easy silhouette as the original 1940s’ era jumpsuit for an effortless, versatile fit, with a loosely pleated waist, a self-belt with an authentic D-ring, and cropped wide leg to flatter a range of heights and shapes. Each jumpsuit also has hand-stitched “x” detailing at each pleat derivative of the original sewing detail. We expanded our sizing to include size 0-5 (XS- XXL) with the notion that women should make their jumpsuit their own through styling, layering and fit.”

A very cool element to THE GREAT’s take on the Rosie jumpsuit is the repurposing of a piece of the original jumpsuit sewn inside the collar. Vintage has always been a love and passion for Elliott and Current, who met while attending UCLA. In fact, it was their mutual draw to vintage that was the foundation for their friendship and remains a shared passion. “Even if we split up on our search for the best vintage items, we would always find pieces that were similar whether it was an old Chanel, a graphic tee, or great denim—vintage is where our friendship began,” Current tells me.

“Finding vintage has always been part of our creative journey and we have collected original workwear jumpsuits for years,” shares Elliott. Current adds, “Its been incredible to see how these old pieces still hold up in both strength and beauty- and we wanted to share a bit of this magic in every new jumpsuit. Beneath the collar of each The Rosie Jumpsuit, we included a half moon comprised of original 1940s’ era jumpsuit fabric. In doing so, modern day Rosies can wear a piece of history while making their own.”

Women have been defying gender stereotypes, pushing boundaries, and breaking glass ceilings for generations. Elliott tells me, “Throughout history, women have bravely stepped up, and spoken out. It’s been a challenging and rewarding journey, and creating a dialogue about this through fashion enables young women to understand where we have been, where we are, and where we still need to go.”

