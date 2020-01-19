Today’s Best Costco Deals: $800 Off iPhone 11 Pro, $300 Off Surface Pro 7, $160 Off iPads, $900 Off TVs [Updated]

Costco’s sales are currently as good as at any time of the year with several major discounts now locked in for the next few years. Here are my picks of the deals which caught my eye and which I believe should be at the top of your list. Where a rival has a comparable price, I have listed it.

Tip: this article is updated regularly, so you may want to bookmark it

Costco’s holiday season sales are worthy paying close attention to.

MIKE MOZART

Costco Best Headphones/Earbuds Live Deals

A very solid discount, but it is currently even lower at Amazon: $129 and Walmart: $129. For discounts on other AirPods models, please checkout my AirPods Deals Guide.

NEW – STAR DEAL – Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Case – typically $129.99 (save $50) – Costco: $79.99 / Walmart: $109.99

A clear win for Costco here with only Walmart currently offering a discount on these popular headphones.

Related link: Earbuds / Headphones Store-by-Store Comparison Guide

Costco Best Laptop Live Deals

Where Costco currently comes into its own is laptop deals. Note: where there is no rival store listed, it means there is deal available elsewhere that is comparable.

What out for Costco’s MacBook Pro deal as it is currently topped by Best Buy in its Open Box sale and Amazon has a major discount on a renewed model:

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2018, Space Gray) – typically $1,799 (save up to $700) – Costco: $1,249.99 / Amazon: $1,070.57 (renewed) / Best Buy: $1,196.99 (open-box)

Related link: Best Laptop Deals – Store-by-Store TV Comparison Guide

Costco Best Smart Device Live Deals

Costco currently has a small number of deals on smart devices, but I haven’t seen rival deals elsewhere so these stand out:

NEW – Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell with 6 Month Nest Aware Subscription – $169.99 (save $150) – shop deal now

01/18 – Google Home Hub Smart Display Powered by Google Assistant, Chalk, 2-pack – $199.99 – shop deal now – (members only)

01/18 – Sonos Play:1 Wi-Fi Speaker, Black, 2-pack – ($40 off) – (price valid through 01/20/20) – shop deal now – (members only)

Alexa fans, you should check-out my deals on the best Amazon smart devices below.

Related link: Best Amazon Echo Deals

Costco Best Smartphone Live Deals

Costco’s Membership Wireless is the place to look here with some major savings on both Apple and Samsung’s current flagships. Just beware that Samsung will launch the successor to the Galaxy S10 (called the Galaxy S20 – here’s a guide) early next month.

01/18 – STAR DEAL New lines save up to $800 on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro with AT&T + upgrades receive $50 Costco shop card (valid until 01/23/20) – shop deal now

01/18 – Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10 – Save up to $800 on second device with qualified activation with AT&T (valid until 01/23/20) – membership wireless – shop deal now

Related links: iPhones’ Store-by-Store Comparison Guide and Samsung Galaxy Store-by-Store Comparison Guide

Costco Best Smartwatch Live Deals

The Apple Watch remains the big hitter in this category and Costco currently doesn’t have any Apple Watch deals (see my related guide below) but it has solid savings on Fitbit which match the big Fitbit sale currently live at Amazon:

Related link: Apple Watch Store-by-Store Price Comparison

Costco Best Tablet Live Deals

Costco has some very solid discounts on Apple’s mid-range iPads but you can find fractionally cheaper deals elsewhere (be sure to checkout eBay’s $269 price for the new 10.2 iPad).

New – Apple iPad Air – A12 Chip – 64GB – Gold – Latest Model – $399.99 (save $70) – shop deal now

Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch Wi-Fi Only (2019 Model) – 64GB – (typically $499.99) – Costco: $469.99 / Amazon: $459 / Walmart: $459

/ Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, 128GB – (typically $329.99) – Costco: $249.99 (members only) / Amazon: $267.94

Related link: Apple/Android tablets Store-By-Store Comparison Guide

Costco Best Apple TV Deals

Amazon has a slightly lower price on the Apple TV 4K right now, but discounts on this product are limited so both deals are worth flagging:

Apple TV 4K (64GB) – (typically $199.99) – Costco: $189.99 / Amazon: $179

Related link: Apple products Store-by-Store Comparison Guide

Costco Best TV Live Deals

Where Costco can match (and beat) most rival retailers right now is TVs. The store has a wide-range of deals at multiple price points and these are the savings which really caught my eye:

Costco’s TV sales are excellent but you’ll need to be a member for many of them

Costco

Best TV Deals Over $1,000

LG OLED55B9PUA B9 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) – typically $1,596.99 (save $300) – Costco: $1,299.99 / Amazon: $1,296.99 / B&H: $1,296.99

PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN75RU8000FXZA Flat 75-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $2,199.99) – Costco: $1,279.99 (member only item) (offer valid – 01/26/20) / Walmart: $1,297.99

Best TV Deals $500-$1,000

Sony XBR-65X850G – 65-inch Class (64.5-inch viewable) – X850G Series LED TV – Smart TV – Android TV – 4K UHD (2160p) – typically $1,299.99 (save $500) – Costco: $799 / Best Buy: $829.99

/ Best Buy: $829.99 Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA 65-inch Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – typically $1,799.99 – Costco: $999.99 / Amazon: $997.99 / B&H: $997.99 / Walmart: $997.99

Samsung 58-inch Class – 710D Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $479.99 – (valid until 01/19/20) – shop deal now

PRICE CHANGE – LG 55-inch Class – 7 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – (typically $699.99) – Costco $429.99 / Amazon: $446.99 / Best Buy: $449.99

/ Amazon: $446.99 / Best Buy: $449.99 Samsung 65-inch Class – 8 Series – 4K UHD LED TV – typically $1099.99 (save $320) – Costco – $779.99 (price valid 02/02/20) / Best Buy: $799.99

Best TV Deals Under $500

Samsung 58-inch Class – 710D Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – typically $649.99 (save $170 ) – Costco $479.99 (price valid 01/19/20) / Amazon: $497.99

(price valid 01/19/20) / Amazon: $497.99 LG 55-inch Class – 7 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – typically $699.99 (save $269) – Costco: $429.99 / Amazon: $446.99

Related link: Best TV Deals – Store-by-Store TV Comparison Guide

Costco Best Console Deals

Easily Costco’s weakest area, the store has very limited console deals and you can beat its sales elsewhere. I’ve linked to my Xbox, PS4 and Switch guides to give you a wider range of options.

Costco console deals are not as numerous as at rivals, but there are still solid deals

Sony

01/18 – PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console – Only On PlayStation Bundle – typically $299 (save $44) – Costco: $299.99 (members only) / Amazon: $249.99 / Best Buy: $249.99

Costco currently has no PS4 Pro, Xbox or Nintendo Switch deals

Related links: Store-by-Store Comparison prices for Sony PS4, for Microsoft Xbox and for Nintendo Switch

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

My Daily Deal Guides on Forbes

Amazon Daily Deals

Best Buy Daily Deals

Walmart Daily Deals

Apple AirPods, iPad, iPhone, MacBook Daily Deals

Source