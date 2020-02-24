Tom Brady’s Wild Free Agent Rumors Are Exposing Our Cheap Clickbait Culture

Every day, there are new reported front-runners and wild cards in the Tom Brady sweepstakes. (Photo … [+] by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Tom Brady will not be a free agent for another three weeks, and he’s already reportedly visited schools in Nashville, moved into his newly purchased mansion in Greenwich, Conn., settled in Manhattan and started to move out of his Boston-area estate.

He also actually didn’t visit schools in Nashville and doesn’t even own a house in Connecticut, according to whomever you read.

Tom Brady’s free agency is one of the biggest stories in sports history, and its existence is exposing our cheap clickbait culture like few storylines before it. Social media rumor-mongering is nothing new, of course. But the omnipresence of Brady rumors are overwhelming. Boston sports talk radio has talked nothing but Brady since the Patriots’ season ended Jan. 4 — save for a little Red Sox shaming over the cheating investigation and Mookie Betts debacle.

The idea of LeBron James being able to save his big decision for a primetime TV special seems quaint compared to the incessant Brady hot air. Nowadays, whenever an “NFL Insider” — or anybody claiming to be one — surfaces a Brady nugget on any sports radio or television show across the country, it is instantly aggregated and shared to the online masses. Twitter was still in its relative infancy during James’ first free agency, with 50 million active monthly users by the end of 2010. Today, the toxic platform boasts 330 million active monthly users. It is more than six times the size.

The latest twists in the Brady Watch saga show the hyperactive cycle of social media enflamed rumor-mongering. Last week, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on colleague Adam Schefter’s podcast the Titans are the favorite to land TB12. Articles were subsequently published on blogs across the sports spectrum, from The Big Lead to the venerated Bro Bible.

The following day, Schefter — the voice of record in NFL scoop circles — amplified Darlington’s podcast report when he said on Rich Eisen’s radio show his lesser-known co-worker is “a lot more connected (to Brady) than a lot of people realize.”

Wow. Schefter formally endorsed Darlington’s tidbit. That’s almost as good as Schefter reporting it himself! Or at least it was for the New York Post, which wrote up the fresh story.

On Monday, Darlington’s Brady nugget was still getting repackaged. Business Insider framed the story as, “NFL Insider says the Titans and Raiders both might be ahead of the Patriots in the race to sign Tom Brady.”

Including the Raiders, whom Darlington listed as Brady’s second likeliest landing spot, makes the conjecture seem new and fresh.

The WorldWide Leader keeps surfacing a plethora of Brady rumors, even though they often contradict one another. NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, for example, said Monday many around the league expect Brady to re-sign with the Patriots, but if he were to reach free agency, the Broncos could be a “wild card” contender. I only know this, because some website called “The Spun” wrote it up.

Oftentimes, stoking the Brady flames doesn’t even require a coherent thought. Recently, Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak just tweeted “NYG,” prompting an entire Brady news cycle.

Ex-players carry cache, especially if they are Hall of Fame ex-players, which is why Michael Irvin made headlines when he casually mentioned in a WEEI interview he spoke to “some very significant people” who connected Brady to the Cowboys. Irvin promptly backtracked, saying he didn’t speak with anybody affiliated with the Cowboys organization.

How significant could those sources be, then?

With the NFL Combine set to begin Sunday, the Brady speculation will only intensify. It doesn’t help matters that Drew Brees already announced he’s returning to the Saints and Philip Rivers has already severed ties with the Chargers. There is a vacuum of QB news. Brady will set the market.

Good luck attempting to decipher fact from fiction, or even the logical from the inane. The Brady free agent news cycle is circuitous, leading us all to endlessly click around.

