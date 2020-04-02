Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flees Danger Zone And Opts For A Smart Christmas Release (Box Office)

Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Paramount and Skydance

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Jack Reacher both scored relatively big for Tom Cruise as Christmas week openers in 2011 and 2012.

This seems like the final straw, in terms of Hollywood admitting that the summer movie season just isn’t going to happen. Paramount has announced that Top Gun: Maverick is no longer opening on Wednesday June 24, 2020 as initially scheduled. The Tom Cruise sequel will now arrive on December 23, 2020. So despite idle chit-chat about Wonder Woman 1984 moving to Christmas, Chris Nolan’s Tenet moving to Christmas or even Walt Disney’s Mulan making a go of it, Top Gun 2 called it first.

Like their decision to move the film from Friday June 26 to Wednesday June 24, this specific date shows a certain confidence in the film. December is infamous for ridiculously leggy runs, and the last two Tom Cruise movies to take advantage of that both came out quite well. Jack Reacher opened with $15 million in December of 2012 before legging out to $80 million domestic (and $215 million worldwide) on an $60 million budget. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol opened in IMAX IMAX -only on Friday, December 16, 2011 just days before opening everywhere on December 21.

Its eventual multiplier ($209 million/$13.385 million) sits alongside only (unless I missed one) Jaws ($260 million from a $7 million semi-wide release opening weekend in 1975 ), The Empire Strikes Back ($209 million from a $10.8 million wide release expansion in 1980), Raiders of the Lost Ark ($222 million/$8.3 million in 1981), Back to the Future ($210 million/$11.1 million in 1985), Ghost ($217 million/$12.1 million in 1990), My Big Fat Greek Wedding ($243 million from a wide expansion of $3 million in 2002) and Star Wars ($309 million from wherever you want to count its “wide release”).

Yes, if you count the film’s $13.5 million IMAX debut (in 425 IMAX auditoriums) as its opening weekend, then Ghost Protocol qualifies as one of the leggiest movies ever to reach $200 million domestic. Its $209 million finish was 15.6x its $13.385 million IMAX debut. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Joseph Kosinski’s 34-years-later sequel to Tony Scott’s blockbuster Top Gun will be anywhere near as good as Brad Bird’s all-time action classic, but after Oblivion (which was much better than Tron: Legacy) and Only the Brave (which was one of the best movies of 2017), Kosinski has my benefit of the doubt.

So, yes, this Christmas rescheduling makes sense for the movie, especially if nothing else drops into December 18 and Denis Villeneuve’s commercially questionable Dune remains the court-appointed big fantasy movie of the holiday season. Even so, a non-fantastical movie like Top Gun: Maverick will presumably be okay even if Dune or some other slightly more fantastical (Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, or Mulan) shows up in that prime pre-Christmas slot. As such, it’s the opposite of risky business. If Top Gun: Maverick is closer in quality to Jack Reacher than Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, then box office success could prove to be mission: easy.

Source