Too Many Antibiotics Prescribed With No Doctor’s Visit, Study Finds

A recent study published in Health Affairs by researchers with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine has found that nearly 45% of antibiotics prescribed over a 10-year period were given out for no clear reason and were not associated with a visit to a physician.

According to the study, between 2004 and 2013, “among 298 million antibiotic fills (62 percent for children) for 53 million patients, 55 percent were for clinician visits with an infection-related diagnosis, 17 percent were for clinician visits without an infection-related diagnosis, and 28 percent were not associated with a visit.” As the US works to reduce the inappropriate prescription of outpatient antibiotics the research suggests that a big part of the picture in those efforts may be missing, since current measures don’t account for antibiotics prescribed outside of clinician visits. The US is one of the leading prescribers of antibiotics in the world with more than 800 prescriptions per 1,000 Americans per year.

This is a problem, scientists and physicians have warned, with the rise of antibiotic resistant bacteria threatening the lives of patients. According to the CDC’s Antibiotic Resistance Threats in the United States, 2019 (2019 AR Threats Report) Report, “more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result. In addition, 223,900 cases of Clostridioides difficile* occurred in 2017 and at least 12,800 people died.” These antibiotic resistant “super bugs” have begun developing as a result of, among others, over prescribing of antibiotics (for example, prescribing antibiotics for viral infections), the inconsistent use of antibiotics by patients (not finishing an antibiotic regime), and the use of antibiotics in industrial meat systems (which spreads antibiotic resistant bacteria from meat to humans). And the problem is not on the distant horizon, these super bugs are quickly becoming mega-super bugs as scientists and physicians work to keep these infections in check.

The evolution of colistin-resistant e-coli was reported in 2015 out of China. Colistin is a last option antibiotic, due to its strain on the liver, that was discovered in 1950. If there are developing strains of bacteria that are colistin-resistant physicians currently have no way to effectively combat these infections. If not contained they could pose pandemic level threats to the global population.

“We’re not necessarily saying that all of these prescriptions are clinically inappropriate, but that’s exactly the challenge that they raise,” said lead author Michael Fischer, MD, a physician at Brigham and Women’s and associate professor at Harvard Medical School. “It’s so hard to judge if they are appropriate or not.”

Even though the years that where analysed are a bit old, the study contends that that numbers represent a truly national patient sample and provides a sense of how commonly antibiotics are prescribed without an infection-related diagnosis or a face-to-face encounter between doctor and patient. While the study did record a decrease in the proportion of non-visit-based antibiotic prescriptions over time, the percentage in 2013 was still substantial (22%), the proportion of antibiotic prescriptions with no infection-related diagnosis remained roughly the same over the study period. Fisher also suggested it’s possible that the patients may have also had an infection, and that clinicians just didn’t provide a diagnostic code for everything that came up during the visit. While the scenario behind why and how these non-visit based prescriptions is unclear, Fisher postulated that it is most likely that these prescriptions were given given out over the phone—interactions that wouldn’t be recorded in the claims data. The problem is that the data simply wasn’t provided.

“Again, we’re not saying that the clinical care is inappropriate, but it’s really hard to assess how well we’re doing with the appropriateness of antibiotic use, and think about how we intervene on it, if we’re not capturing the data accurately,” Fisher said.

Fisher’s concern is what the findings mean for public understanding of antibiotic use and subsequent prescriptions for them as a result. One primary source of the over-prescription of antibiotics and unnecessary antibiotic use is for a cold or upper respiratory infection, which are mainly caused by viruses and don’t require antibiotics at all. “It suggests to me that we want to keep thinking about ways to more comprehensively reach out to both patients and clinicians to help change the way we look at antibiotic use,” Fisher said.

With the rise of telemedicine and patient portals across the medical spectrum in the US, the documentation for antibiotic prescriptions, as well as antibiotic stewardship efforts from physician to patient, is going to have to become more rigorous. “It suggests to me that we want to keep thinking about ways to more comprehensively reach out to both patients and clinicians to help change the way we look at antibiotic use,” Fisher said, “That would be an important area for people to be innovating.”

