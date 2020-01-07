Top 100 Places To Eat In The United States, According To Yelp

Forma Pasta Factory’s Spaghetti con le Sarde with sardines, roasted red onion, fennel fronds and … [+]
Ready to feast on a 2020 bucket list? Yelp’s data science team already built it for you. The restaurant review, reservation and delivery app reviewed top restaurants by ratings and number of reviews in 2019 across the U.S., with representation based on each place’s share of top-rated restaurants nationally, then curated the list with the expertise of Yelp community managers around the country to finalize the rankings, with the goal of creating a list as quirky, interesting and unique as the Yelp community itself .
Whether you’re eager to dine on a white tablecloth or stand outside a gyro truck, here are Yelp’s top restaurants across America for 2020:
- Shawarma Guys – San Diego, CA
- Pisces Poke & Ramen – Los Angeles, CA ⧫
- Farmbird – Washington DC
- Burgerama – Valley Village, CA
- Cocina Madrigal – Phoenix, AZ ♥ ⧫
- Fratellino – Coral Gables, FL
- Yardie Spice – Homestead, FL
- Sweet Rice – Gardena, CA
- Soichi Sushi – San Diego, CA ♥
- Pikul Thai Bistro – Fairfield, CA ⧫
- Kahuku Farms – Kahuku, HI
- Shish Ke Baba – San Francisco, CA
- The Fuel Shack – San Clemente, CA
- PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ – Bakersfield, CA
- Roundhouse Deli – Roseville, CA
- Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine, TX ⧫
- SP Brazilian Steakhouse – Lakeway, TX
- Kra Z Kai’s Laotian Barbeque – Corona, CA ⧫
- Karved – Las Vegas, NV ⧫
- Southern Charm Cafe – Cape Canaveral, FL
- Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio, TX
- Craft Pita – Houston, TX
- Taneda Sushi in Kaiseki – Seattle, WA ♥
- Mumbo Gumbo PDX – Portland, OR ⧫
- Garlic Yuzu – Las Vegas, NV
- Mr bibi – Oceanside, CA
- Bulegreen Cafe Yard – Oakland Park, FL
- Sky Rocket Burger – Dallas, TX
- Scotty’s Cafe – Columbus, OH
- The Aussie Grind – Frisco, TX
- Greek Unique – Ashburn, VA
- Yahya’s Mediterranean Grill & Pastries – Denver, CO
- Nini’s Deli – Chicago, IL
- Lewis Barbecue – Charleston, SC
- Daybreak Pleasant Street – Gainesville, FL
- Otis – Brooklyn, NY
- ACHILLES – Santa Clara, CA ⧫
- Gotta B Crepes – Evanston, IL
- Taqueria La Familia – Denver, CO ⧫
- Hometown Cafe & Poké Bar – Providence, RI ⧫
- Zaap Thai – Portland, OR
- Asiana Thai & Sushi – Cincinnati, OH
- Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine – Orlando, FL ⧫
- Chellas Arepa Kitchen – Lancaster, PA ⧫
- New Mexico Tamale Co – Ferndale, WA
- German Knoodle – St. Petersburg, FL ⧫
- Kuji Asian Grill – Woodland, CA
- Bombay River – Red Bank, NJ ⧫
- Carmelina’s – Boston, MA ♥
- Arario Midtown – Reno, NV
- Indo – St. Louis, MO
- The Curry Pizza Company 2 – Fresno, CA ⧫
- Barista Del Barrio – Tucson, AZ
- Korai Kitchen – Jersey City, NJ ♥
- 310 Eatery – Albany, CA
- Dia De Los Takos – Albuquerque, NM
- Healthy Substance – Chicago, IL
- Forma Pasta Factory – Brooklyn, NY
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, TN
- Croby’s Urban Viddles – Charlottesville, VA
- Mr. Pollo – Pensacola, FL
- Yassin’s Falafel House – Knoxville, TN
- The Local Wood Fired Grill – Alpharetta, GA
- Hold Fast Kitchen and Spirits – New York, NY
- Tibbitts @ Fern Hill – Tacoma, WA
- Acevedo’s Hawaicano Cafe – Kahului, HI
- Tuna Kahuna – Burlingame, CA
- Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que – Kansas City, KS
- Hawaii Poke Bowl – Eagan, MN ⧫
- Trattoria 360 – Campbell, CA
- Porque No? Tacos – Oakland, CA
- Stella’s – Richmond, VA
- Indian Gardens Cafe & Market – Sedona, AZ
- Noodle Man – Virginia Beach, VA
- Peck Peck Korean Style Chicken – Teaneck, NJ
- Pruller Restaurant – Marlborough, MA
- Jackie M’s & Son – Augusta, GA
- JJ’s Caffe – Brockton, MA
- Odd Duck – Milwaukee WI
- Chez Genèse – Greensboro, NC
- Otaru Sushi Bar – New Haven, CT
- Fox & Fig – Savannah, GA
- The Box & Burgers Eatery – Kirkland, WA
- Yummy Pollo – Louisville, KY ⧫
- El Bocado – Philadelphia, PA
- Inizio – Buffalo, NY
- MOZZ – Provo, UT
- Bae Bae’s Kitchen – Pittsburgh, PA ⧫
- Alleia – Chattanooga, TN ♥
- Yannis Golden Gyros – Indianapolis, IN
- Sunny Point Café – Asheville, NC
- Wright’s Barbecue – Johnson, AR
- Banh Mi Brothers – Charlotte, NC ⧫
- Ten/6 – Coeur d’Alene, ID
- Los Primos Tex Mex & Grill – Rockville, MD ♥
- Plank Seafood Provisions – Omaha, NE
- Cafe Kacao – Oklahoma City, OK ♥
- MAKS Asian Kitchen & Sushi – Fort Myers, FL
- Vizo’s African Bar & Restaurant – Lubbock, TX
- Falafel cafe – Birmingham, AL
Businesses that offer reservations or waitlist on Yelp ♥
Businesses that are available for delivery or pickup on Yelp are marked with ⧫