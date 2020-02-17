Top 20 Entrepreneurs Give 20 Tips To Get To 7 Figures

“Genius is making complex ideas simple…” – Albert Einstein.

Simplicity is something I love – even creating a podcast called The Top 3 For Entrepreneurs, wherein I asked some of my favorite entrepreneurs for the top three tips they would give if pressed for time. Since February is the shortest month of the year, I decided it would be great to get a short tip from 20 entrepreneurs I admire, on how they reach seven figures a year.

20 Tips To Get To 7 Figures From 20 Entrepreneurs | Stephanie Burns

1. Elena Cardone, co-owner of Cardone Capital

Build relationships. Business influencer Elena Cardone emphasizes the power of relationships in reaching seven figures. “Being independent is a middle class mindset, which I’m helping people break from,” she shared. “You can only go so far on your own – building an empire begins with relationships.”

2. Aimee Tariq, CEO of A Life With Health

Take care of your health. Aimee Tariq, health optimization expert, believes the ability to scale your business comes down to health. “Health is key to the sustainability of your business and everything starts with it,” she shared. Without health, Tariq says you won’t have the mental clarity and energy to focus appropriately and to make the best decisions.

3. Jen Gottileb, CEO of Superconnector Media

Don’t compare yourself to others. Gottileb believes in the power of letting other entrepreneurs fuel you. “As entrepreneurs in this age of social media, it’s very easy to find ourselves scrolling our feeds and comparing ourselves to other people’s successes,” she points out. “If we let it, this “comparisitis” phenomenon can cause major self doubt and diminish our confidence. It can even cause massive inaction. Instead of allowing that feeling of jealousy to bring you down, use it as a tool to see what’s possible for you!” she encourages.

4. Desislava Dobreva, CEO of Des Dobreva, LLC

Craft your identity. Desislava Dobreva, more commonly known as the branding queen, states that branding is simply a combination of identity and perception. Dobreva utilized this basic principle to build the highest retention membership site that generates monthly recurring revenue. To forge a brand that does the same, emphasize identity and perception.

5. Guna Meldere, CEO of Guna Meldere, LLC

Visuals matter. Guna emphasizes brand strategy. She says it’s vital to create a brand visual across the entire board that aligns with this strategy, but to also make color choices that help you build trust with your customers.

6. Melonie Dodaro, CEO of Top Dog Social Media

Know thy customer. Melonie Dodaro specializes in using social media to attract and retain clients. She says that the most powerful way to become a client attraction machine is by “crafting an ideal client avatar.” In other words, understand everything about your ideal client, then create a profile to fit that avatar.

7. Matt Young, CEO of Matt Young Media

Listen to your customer. “In sales calls, closing is 95% listening.” Young reminds us that people remember how they feel rather than what you say. “It’s such an unusual feeling to feel heard – and that’s how relationships are built.”

8. Lauren Tickner, CEO of Impact School

Get your customer to realize they need your help. “According to behavioral science, it’s 5x more persuasive for your prospect to convince themselves that they need your help,” Tickner shares. “To do this, it’s up to you to speak to your potential customer and ask them a specific series of questions to help them open up to their needs and recognize they need your help.”

9. Kerri Kasem, CEO of Breakthrough Naturally

Always follow up. Following sales, it’s also all about the customer experience. “Whether you have an ecomm store or a physical store or service, call as soon as they ordered and keep following up with them to ensure they are happy and to make recommendations,” Kasem recommends.

10. Christine Weeks, Founder of Eleanor Creative

Your team matters. “You can’t do everything yourself. Take the time to find the best team members, then love on them and provide them with the best work environment possible. You’ll see an improvement in every aspect of your business.” says Weeks.

11. Immy Tariq, Chairman of Webmetrix Group

Multi-channel marketing. Immy Tariq is a business expert who says scaling companies needs to be done with multi-channel marketing, which is the blending of different promotional and distributional channels. “I apply this to deliver on every platform starting with SEO by focusing on the 4 core algorithms: user intent, user experience, authority and localized traffic (engagement),” he specified.

12. Kraig Bond, Founder of Elite Results Marketing

Don’t forget SEO. Your website can do a lot of sales heavy lifting, so optimize accordingly. Bond says that proper brand entity and website setup is necessary to promote better SEO exposure in Google.

13. Melyssa Griffin, CEO of Melyssa Griffin, LLC

Engage your website visitor. As an online marketing expert, Griffin preaches the power of utilizing chatbots & email lists to capture people’s information. “Before you begin to generate this traffic, make sure to build powerful website assets so that the value of every website visitor is maximized,” she advises.

14. Gretta Van Riel, CEO of Hey Influencers

Engage influencers. Van Riel believes that influencer marketing is key to raising brand awareness and reaching large audiences of potential customers. With this exposure comes trust: engage influencers this year.

15. Rachel Bell, founder of the Online Coach Academy

Use Instagram stories. For Rachel Bell, it comes down to Instagram stories. “Instagram growth has slowed down, so the key is to utilize instagram stories in a way that engages people.” She does this by providing both entertainment and CTA’s.

16. Sunny Lenzuarddi, CEO of Sunny Lenzuarddi

Leverage video. In the interest of presence on every platform, Lenzuarddi advises to capture viewers on YouTube by creating pithy educational videos. The more educational they are, the higher they’ll rank in the YouTube search engine.

17. Shay Rowbottom, CEO of Rowbottom Marketing

Be present on LinkedIn. LinkedIn must be utilized, too. Rowbottom shares, “LinkedIn is a newsfeed network like Facebook where people are discovering content.” If you give your followers a positive user experience, it can pay off in sales.

18. Cody Neer, CEO of Ecommerce Brand Academy

Paid ads can move the needle. Media buying can take your ads over the top. “Scale with paid ads once the organic channels are set up using media buying,” recommends Neer.

19. Joseph Lazukin, CEO of Pixel Smarter

Data is your friend. Along the way, make sure you’re optimizing data to re-strategize. “Data helps us make better decisions for scaling and retargeting.” Lazukin advises.

20. David Finkel, CEO of Maui Mastermind

Automate to free up your time. Finally, to truly scale to seven figures, automate your business. “You must become owner independent with proper systems in place,” Finkel notes.

