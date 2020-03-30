Tottenham Hotspur Striker Harry Kane Puts Juventus On Red Alert

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 26: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match … [+] between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has refused to rule out a future exit from Spurs as the England captain “wants to win trophies”.

Since his first-team debut for Tottenham back in 2014, the 26-year-old despite winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup with England, and also being top scorer in the Premier League twice, would swap his personal accolades for a major trophy.

Juve along with Real Madrid and Manchester United have previously been linked with the prolific goalscorer, who is already Tottenham’s third highest goalscorer in the clubs history. He also has 32 goals in 45 games for his country.

“It’s one of those things, I couldn’t say yes, I couldn’t say no. I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs,” he said during an Instagram Live interview with Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 26: Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side’s fourth … [+] goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

“But it’s one of those things – I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better, I want to become one of the top, top players.

“It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it’s not a definite I’m going to stay there forever – but it’s not a no either.”

Spurs boss José Mourinho will have to do all he can to keep hold of his frontman, who has netted 181 goals in just 278 games for the North London side. The Portuguese manager is expected to overhaul his squad when the next transfer window opens, and already plans to move on a number of players who were part of the 2019-20 Champions League Final.

MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 01: Harry Kane of Tottenham reacts after losing the UEFA Champions League … [+] final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 01 June 2019. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

“We’ve been saying that for a couple of years now, we have got a fantastic team but for one reason or another we haven’t been able to get the trophies that, when you look from the outside, we’ve got the team to get.

“It’s a hard thing to take as a player. I want to win at everything I do so when we’re coming close and you don’t quite get there it’s hard to take and starts to build up.

“But from my point of view, and the team’s point of view, all you can do is do everything you can, give your best to win every game, to win trophies. For one reason or another, we haven’t quite got there yet.”

Kane is understood to be willing to to see how Mourinho’s new project pans out before he makes a final decision on his career moving forward. The striker is expected to be at the forefront of the new Tottenham mangers’ plans, however, if Kane feels the new group can’t compete, he could well spark a frenzy for his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) Harry Kane celebrate their win after the final … [+] whistle Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Molineux 15-12-2019 . (Photo by Bradley Collyer/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)

“Next year, the gaffer now, it’ll be his first chance to really have a pre-season with the team and embed his values into the team and we’ll see what happens.

“Of course, I want to win, I want to win team trophies, I want to be doing it sooner rather than later. So we will have to see how it goes.”

Kane turns 27 in July, and Mourinho will be hoping the England star will be spending plenty more years in the capital, rather than lose him to one of Europe’s heavyweights. After all, Kane may end up linking with Aaron Ramsey in Turin, who swapped North London side Arsenal for Serie A last summer.

