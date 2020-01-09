Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Liverpool Premier League Preview: 5 Things To Know

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 27: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots during the Premier League match … [+] between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

Offside via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur host runaway league leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Here are five things to know about the match.

Everything Points To A Liverpool Win

The Reds will be looking forward to this one more than Spurs. It is just over halfway through the season, and Liverpool is already 28 points ahead of Spurs (which has also played an extra match). It is in unbelievable form, having won 19 and drawn one of its 20 Premier League fixtures so far. It would take the most dramatic of collapses for Liverpool to not win the title this season.

Spurs, on the other hand, is stumbling through the season. The positive start Spurs made under Jose Mourinho, who replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino, has been forgotten after a poor run over Christmas and New Year. Spurs lost at home to Chelsea, were lucky to beat Brighton and were held to a draw by bottom-club Norwich. In its last league match, it was desperately poor in losing 1-0 at Southampton. The FA Cup tie at Championship side Middlesbrough was marginally better, finishing 1-1.

Both Sides Have Injury Problems

Liverpool was able to rest most of its first team and still beat Everton in the FA Cup. However, it will be missing the versatile James Milner and midfield dynamo Naby Keita. Defenders Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are also unlikely to play. However, there’s a chance Fabinho, so often the key holding midfielder for Liverpool, will return from injury.

For Spurs, the treatment room is worryingly crowded. It lost stand-in captain and influential striker Harry Kane with a tear to his hamstring in the defeat at Southampton. He will be out until April. Now, Moussa Sissoko has also been ruled out to around April, meaning both will miss much of the remainder of the season. The Spurs midfield starts to look lightweight when you consider Tanguy Ndombele may also be missing for the match, with yet another niggling injury. Club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and left-back Ben Davies remain on the sidelines.

Harry Winks Has A Point To Prove

A little over six months ago, Spurs’ midfielder Winks was living his boyhood dream. Winks started for the club he has supported since childhood and played for since the age of five, in the Champions League final against Liverpool last May. But, if he is fit and picked to start on Saturday, he will be desperate to show his new boss he is still a pivotal player in this side.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 26: Harry Winks of Tottenham during the Premier League match between … [+] Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Offside via Getty Images

Winks was replaced in the second half of the match at Middlesbrough with Mourinho saying: “It was a tactical change but also because he had a little injury. At half-time he said he was going to try and stay on and he did and he could have stayed in the game.” Whether or not that was a veiled criticism, rumors have emerged that Winks is puzzled at what his role under Mourinho will be. Premier League rivals are reportedly interested in signing him, if he becomes available for transfer. With Sissoko out and Ndombele struggling, Winks is expected to start against Liverpool. If he does, he may be asked to play a more restrained, disciplined role than some of the all-action displays he has previously produced. If he can do that, he should be on the way to convincing Mourinho he is a key player for this season, and the future.

Mourinho Isn’t Afraid To Make Things Boring

The Portuguese coach knows very well how to make a match difficult against attacking sides. It was he who coined the phrase “park the bus” in his first season at Chelsea, after being frustrated by a defensive performance by (ironically) Tottenham. But Mourinho has had no problem parking his own metaphorical bus when up against opponents with more attacking arsenal.

While manager at Manchester United, Mourinho twice secured 0-0 draws at Anfield, where the quality of the performances was very much a secondary concern to not losing. In Roberto Firminho, Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah, Liverpool posses arguably the best attacking trio in the world. So it’s logical Mourinho will set up to make Spurs hard to beat. The problem, is a defence that is still leaking an alarming number of goals. Spurs has kept the same number of clean sheets – two – as bottom-of-the-league Norwich.

Avoiding Defeat Puts Liverpool A Step Closer To The Title

At the start of the season, this would have been a match Liverpool’s rivals for the title would have looked to as one where the Reds could potentially slip up. Spurs, after all, reached the Champions League final last season and has finished in the top four the past four seasons. At home, when on form, Spurs can give any side a game.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 02: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the … [+] Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 02, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Getty Images

But, with title holders Manchester City and early pacesetters Leicester City unable to keep up with Liverpool’s blistering first half of the season, the pressure is seemingly off. Liverpool is 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester, with a game in hand. Even if Leicester, or Manchester City, wins every match until the season end, Liverpool would need to lose five matches. In the past season and a half, it has lost one. Except, in this sort of situation, when it is odds-on for a first title for 30 years, there is going to be pressure. Jurgen Klopp has done a fantastic job as Liverpool boss and now he must keep his side going for the rest of the season and remind them they are not champions yet. Avoid defeat at Spurs, and the club will be another step closer to the title it so craves.

