Tourism Australia Bites Back On ‘Viral Bushire Misinformation’

‘Viral misinformation’ on Australia’s bushfires has apparently been spreading like wildfire over the past weeks, wreaking havoc on the country’s tourism industry.

That’s the word from Tourism Australia, whose representatives are seeking to reverse the damage done by the fake news.

The fake news MyFireWatch map that has gone viral during the Australian bushfire crisis showing misleadingly almost all of the Eastern Australia seaboard up in flames and large parts of Northern and Western Australia

MyFireWatch

Yesterday on LinkedIn Leo Seaton, the body’s GM of Media and Communication (whose profile identifies him as a ‘senior corporate communications professional’ at Parliament House in NSW), reacted saying the national tourism authority has released its own interactive map to counter the “viral fire misinformation”–and try and nip the tourism harm nationwide in the bud.

“There have been a few maps being shared on social media giving the inaccurate impression that much of Australia is on fire. To help counter such unhelpful viral misinformation, Tourism Australia has created an interactive bushfires map of its own showing the true impact of the fires,” his post reads.

One of the culprit maps is that being spread by MyFireWatch which claims to provide people with “possible” bushfire location information, “derived from satellitelite (sic imagery” in “a quickly accessible form, designed for general public use”.

Little worry that the word ‘satellite’ is completely illegible to the general public visiting its website. Even more astounding that the map comes from a site hosted by WA state land information agency Landgate.

The map has been spread virally on social media with untrue (and totally ridiculous headlines) such as: “Just a reminder … the whole continent has become a large inferno.”

Of the map, senior research scientist at the CSIRO, Dr Juan Guerschman, told the ABC: “The user may end up with a false impression that much more of the area is burning than what it really is, which is bad already anyway.”

Then there are the 3D images showing Australia as a blob of molten hot lava that have been shared by the likes of singer Rihanna (75.5 thousand times in her case alone). The image by Brisbane photographer Anthony Hearsey has since been flagged as “false information” by Facebook and Instagram, partly for claiming to be a NASA photograph.

These images paint quite a different picture from Tourism Australia’s map, which says Seaton, “highlights some of the most popular Australian tourism destinations visited by international tourists, indicating whether they have been affected by bushfires or are safe to visit. The map shows impacted, partially impacted and non-impacted areas.

Tourism Australia says it has created an interactive bushfires map of its own showing the true impact of the fires. This it claims to counter the vital fire misinformation and maps showing the whole country is on fire.

Tourism Australia

“As you’ll see, the reality is that most of our top tourism destinations are unaffected, remain safe and are ready to welcome visitors,” he concludes.

“Together with other helpful information and advice on our website, this tool is updated daily, and serves as an important factual resource for travellers, industry, media and commentators alike. Please take a look and share. You’ll be helping thousands of tourism businesses around the country.”

So going back to the idea that ‘Australia is burning’, repeated sincerely and alarmingly by many journalists, experts and other observers over past weeks. In a sense, it is very true, with the unprecedented scale of bushfires that have ripped down the south-east coast over the past weeks, and terrifying scenes we as a nation have witnessed. For me on New Years Eve, it was a natural expression that came to mind, watching my country “blazing furnace and furious”.

Prior to that large areas of regional New South Wales and Queensland were already alight for months, since early November at least. What Australians have experienced for the New Year has seemed like an Apocalypse for most, and pushed the urgent need for climate change action to a cliff edge.

28 fires, hundreds of thousands of animals, and thousands of homes have so far perished in the fires. So metaphorically at least, it seems like Australia has been burning, even if we know the fires are restricted to several zones.

For the world, Australia is now seen as as critical litmus test. For scientists a “harbinger”of the future. “The wicked, self-destructive idiocy of climate denialism must stop,” writes former PM, Malcolm Turnbull, for Time.

As to the viral maps and images, of the whole country ablaze in angry red flames, they are of course intentionally exaggerated, and wildly misleading–and need to be stamped out.

