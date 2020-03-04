Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum Carried A Huge Load With Damian Lillard Injured

PORTLAND, OREGON – FEBRUARY 25: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on in the fourth … [+] quarter against the Boston Celtics during their game at Moda Center on February 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

In a stretch of games that tied his longest played without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum was outstanding individually, but the performances just did not lead to wins for the Portland Trail Blazers. But it would be hard to blame McCollum, who carried a huge load for Portland.

Lillard missed the last six games with a groin injury suffered in the final game before the All-Star break, forcing McCollum to take over the point guard duties and also take up much of the scoring mantle. McCollum’s numbers were outstanding.

In the six games, he averaged 33.3 points, 8.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds, numbers that exceed Lillard’s season averages (28.7 points, 7.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds). McCollum shot 48.4 percent from the field and 40.6 percent on 3-point shots.

In his first 52 games of the season, McCollum averaged 21.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds and shot 44.6 percent from the field and 38.3 percent on 3’s.

The most important numbers, of course, are 2-4, which is the record the Blazers had during Lillard’s absence.

This is the opposite of what happened in Lillard’s longest absence, when he missed seven games during 2015-16 season. McCollum missed the first game of that stretch but played the next six, and he was strong, too, averaging 26.0 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent of the field and 40.0 percent on 3-pointers. The Blazers went 4-2 in those games.

The big difference for McCollum from four years ago is how much of the offensive load has fallen on his shoulders in Lillard’s absence this season. McCollum averaged 25.5 field goal attempts in the last six games, including 10.7 3-pointers. The overall attempts are more than NBA season leader James Harden of Houston averages (22.96), and only Harden averages more than 10.7 3-point attempts for the season (12.81). McCollum himself was averaging career highs of 19 field goals attempts and 7.0 3-pointers entering the six-game stretch.

Back in the 2015 six-game stretch with Lillard out, McCollum averaged 21.5 field goal attempts and 6.7 3-pointers.

The reason for the bigger load is simple to identify: The injury-depleted Blazers just don’t get the kind of help from the bench thatd they did four seasons ago, when their bench contributors included Maurice Harkless, Meyers Leonard, Tim Frazier, Gerald Henderson and Ed Davis. That crew supported McCollum and the starters with 37.7 points per game in the six-game Lillard-less stretch.

This season, with a crazy young bench, the Blazers are last in the NBA in bench scoring. In the six games without Lillard, the bench averaged 19.8 points, and that was boosted by seven points in the final 2 minutes against Orlando on Sunday in a rare blowout win for Portland, which got to empty its bench.

In his postgame TV interview, McCollum looked exhausted, and who could blame him? At least there’s help coming, probably, as Lillard is reportedly eyeing a return to action Wednesday, when the Blazers host Washington.

