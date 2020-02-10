Trail Blazers’ Gary Trent Jr. Taking His Opportunity And Running With It

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr., left, looks to pass the ball on Miami Heat guard Goran … [+] Dragic, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The Blazers won 115-109. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

It’s possible, if the Portland Trail Blazers had not been hit by the avalanche of injuries that has become the 2019-20 season’s signature, that Gary Trent Jr. would not have been elevated into the role he is playing for Portland.

But the second-year guard is taking full advantage of the opportunity and is now playing a critical role for Portland as the team’s main bench scorer. On Sunday, he scored 22 points in Portland’s 115-109 win over Miami at the Moda Center, the ninth time in 11 games he scored at least 10 points.

Trent shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers, including 2 for 3 in the fourth quarter, when he played all 12 minutes, a testimony to the trust he has gained.

“Gary Trent has come in and had some really good shooting games,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “That’s made a difference for us.”

Trent also had four steals and four rebounds and continued to show the toughness and court presence that characterized his father’s NBA career, which included three seasons with the Blazers.

Trent is shooting 42.3 percent on 3-pointers, becoming a reliable outlet for the playmaking of the Blazers’ guards. All five of his 3-pointers Sunday came off an assist, with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum each assisting on two, and Trevor Ariza the other. Trent is starting the fill the role that allowed Rodney Hood to shoot 49.3 percent on 3’s in 21 games before he ruptured his Achilles and was lost for the season.

Trent’s play has been especially important as the Blazers continue to grapple with injuries. Anfernee Simons sat out Sunday’s game after suffering a concussion at Utah on Friday, Nassir Little has been sidelined with an ankle injury, and Mario Hezonja left Sunday’s game with his own ankle issue.

Trent, in fact, scored all 22 of Portland’s bench points.

Simons, of course, was supposed to be the breakout bench player this year, and while he remains the team’s leading bench scorer at 8.9 points, he has struggled to hit shots consistently, shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 32.2 from 3-point range.

Trent has been so good on 3-pointers that he has now made more 3’s for the season (63) than any Portland player other than Lillard (210) and McCollum (133). He has more 3-point makes than Carmelo Anthony (55) and Simons (57) despite having played 723 minutes, far fewer than Anthony’s 1,238 minutes and Simons’ 1,173.

In fact, Trent has already made more 3-pointers than three of last season’s rotation players made all season – Jake Layman (59), Meyers Leonard (50) and Maurice Harkless (33).

And more importantly, the former second-round pick has become a key cog in the Blazers’ attempt to salvage a tough, injury plagued season with a late run to the playoffs.

“You just love to see it,” Lillard said of Trent. “I told him the other day, I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud or happier for another player, or a younger player, since I’ve been in the league, for what he’s been doing.”

