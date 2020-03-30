Transfer Values Of World’s Best Soccer Players ‘To Fall 28%’ If Coronavirus Forces League Cancellations

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba could have nearly $40 million wiped off his transfer value, according … [+] to new research. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The combined transfer value of players in Europe’s ‘big five’ soccer leagues could fall by 28% if this season’s competitions are cancelled, a study has found.

Researchers from the CIES Football Observatory, a research group within the Switzerland-based International Centre for Sports Studies, calculated the total transfer value of players in the big five leagues before the COIVD-19 outbreak was €32.7 billion ($36.2b).

Assuming the leagues are shut down and player contracts are not extended until the end of June, that value will fall to €23.4 billion ($25.9b), the researchers predict.

The extend of the decrease in value for each player depends on several factors, including age, contract duration, career path and recent performance. Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, for example, would see his transfer value almost halved from €65 million ($71.9m), to €35 million ($38.7m).

The clubs that would face the greatest potential percentage loss in the transfer values of their players were Olympique Marseille (-37.9%), Inter Milan (-35.7%) and Hellas Verona (-34.3%).

It comes as the world’s wealthiest soccer leagues struggle to find a solution that will keep all their members happy. Voiding this season’s competitions could mean clubs paying back money to broadcasters and potential legal battles with teams that miss out on promotion or prize money.

“Of course, this is a very hypothetical scenario, but a 28% loss to me is quite credible because it will probably correspond to the loss of income clubs will be confronted with,” Dr Raffaele Poli, co-founder of CIES Football Observatory, told me in an interview.

“We calculated this using our algorithm and if there are no games, television broadcasters will probably ask for some compensation. So of course, there will be a huge impact.

“Prices have doubled in five years, so the same player now costs twice as much as five years ago. Which is quite crazy. But I’m expecting that now this big inflation will stop because of the economic crisis that will follow.”

Inter Milan would suffer the second-highest decrease in squad value. (Photo by Claudio Villa – … [+] Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Inter via Getty Images

Dr Poli said younger players on longer contracts would lose less value, but those clubs that base their business model on developing players to sell on for a profit would suffer.

The study is the 53rd monthly report prepared by the Football Observatory, which was established in 2015. Past investigations include everything from which teams and leagues see the most fouls and mapping the origin of Premier League players, to whether there is an optimum squad age for success.

The algorithm that assesses the transfer value of professional players “on a scientific basis” is well regarded within the industry. It has seen representatives from the Football Observatory asked to provide evidence in court cases where a transfer fee is disputed.

The treasure trove of information the Football Observatory updates also includes customized player performance rankings, as well as ‘atlases’ of migration and the demographic makeup of squads.

Dr Poli first came up with the idea of a research group to investigate different aspects of the soccer industry while studying for his PhD. A geographer by training, he was researching the transfers of African soccer players to Europe to understand how value is created through such migration.

However, when he went looking for reliable transfer market data on these moves, he couldn’t find any.

“I did some fieldwork and qualitative analysis, but I wanted to combine it with more quantitative study about the flow of where the players originate from and the migration of players. I started to collaborate with French scholar Dr Loïc Ravenel, who is the cofounder of the CIES Football Observatory. We combined our thoughts and then we started to do other studies,” Dr Poli said.

“We wanted to give more robustness to the knowledge about football. My PhD showed that there was a gap and there was a need, at least from an academic perspective.”

The Football Observatory’s algorithm currently rates Kylian Mbappe as the world’s most valuable … [+] soccer player. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

But as soccer has slowly begun to embrace analytical and data-led decision-making, the Football Observatory has seen its studies attract a wider audience.

It has collaborated with media outlets and works privately with clubs, particularly to provide independent assessments of squad values.

“For example, we worked with Olympique Lyon. They have a lot of players from the youth academy who have zero value from a purely balance sheet perspective,” Dr Poli said.

“But they still have a value because some of them have a high potential to be sold to rich clubs. So we objectively and independently assess value of members of the squad and the club use it to have a better vision of what they can get for a player.”

The Football Observatory, which also includes researcher Dr Roger Besson and a collaborator to gather data, Andrea Pessina, is not for profit and independent. It receives funding from the University of Neuchâtel, the City and State of Neuchâtel, and world soccer governing body, FIFA.

“We are an independent center, which means we are free to accept or not any study potentially given to us, but at the same time FIFA is giving us structural funding which means we are not under too much pressure to have turnover to pay our employees or myself,” Dr Poli said.

“So this is, I think, very crucial to explain firstly why we have lasted so long, and also why we have a number of quite ambitious projects that, for example, consulting companies wouldn’t be interested in or even able to do.

“There is this will from us to be part of the game and as much as possible to do useful studies for the industry. But at the same time to always keep this academic distance and critical thinking of it.”

