Travis Scott Unleashes Short Film For New Album ‘JACKBOYS’

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Travis Scott arrives at the premiere of A24’s “Uncut Gems” at … [+] The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Travis Scott released a new compilation album JACKBOYS on Thursday (December 26), which happens to be his first album release under his label, Cactus Jack Records.

Comprised of seven tracks, the body of work features talent from all genres, including Spanish flamenco singer Rosalía, Lil Baby, Migos’ Quavo and Offset, Sheck Wes, Chase B, Pop Smoke, Young Thug and Don Toliver.

Though the arrival of the record surprised fans just in time for the holiday season, Scott took the excitement to another level when he dropped the short film JACKBOYS and a music video for “Gang Gang” on Friday (December 27).

Approximately a nine minute video, the visual launches with Scott appearing with a young lady — both of whom share a smoke with each other, enjoy a refreshing beverage and play arcade games together. The chain of events quickly takes a turn when the apparent couple engages in an argument, eventually leading to the two riding in a car that is being chased by the police. Imagery goes back and forth between different luxury cars, weapons, violence and a blurring of colors on the screen to add a creative touch to the overall aesthetic.

Scott features Elon Musk’s Cybertruck toward the conclusion of the film, showing up every other car previously featured. Another (speculated) hot commodity in the visual, which set sneakerheads into ablaze, was a pair of Nike SB Dunk Lows, hinting at a potential upcoming collaboration. The collab is not yet confirmed.

He previously dropped Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 and Travis Scott x Air Jordan VI in partnership with Nike this past year. They were debatably some of the most in-demand and buzzed-about sneaker collaborations of the year.

The rapper’s newest project comes after his 2018 Astroworld, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Receiving widespread critical acclaim, the album spent 72 weeks on the listing.

He also garnered another No. 1 album with Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight. He has three top 10 albums on the chart, rounding his last with Rodeo at No. 3.

The Houston native has two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Sicko Mode” and “Highest in the Room,” and has seven top 10 hits with the following singles: “ZEZE,” “Take What You Want,” “Stargazing,” “Portland” with Drake and Quavo and “Let It Fly” with Lil Wayne.

Source