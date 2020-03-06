Trent Williams Is Available. Should The Cleveland Browns Trade For Him?

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 16: Trent Williams #71 of the Washington Redskins blocks against the … [+] Indianapolis Colts at FedExField on September 16, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

On Thursday, news broke that seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams had been given permission to seek a trade from the Washington football team after being at odds with the organization for the past year over how it handled a cancer scare. As a result, he didn’t play a single snap last season.

Williams has been on the Browns’ radar for at least the last year, dating back to when John Dorsey was still in charge. Cleveland reportedly tried to trade for Williams in October, but talks broke down. The team’s interest doesn’t appear to have wavered, as cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Thursday that Williams — along with ex-Eagles tackle Jason Peters — is on the team’s radar. Left tackle is inarguably the team’s top need this offseason, as the franchise looks for a true successor to Joe Thomas and someone to protect Baker Mayfield’s blind side. Making do with Greg Robinson (who has his own issues right now) or another replacement level tackle shouldn’t be something the team is comfortable with for another season.

Williams, who will turn 32 before the start of 2020 season, has a connection to new Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan. The two worked together from 2015-18 in Washington and, per cleveland.com, Callahan is an “ally.” He has one year left on his contract and will make $12.5 million next year. Trading for him also wouldn’t stop Cleveland from tackle in the draft, provided they don’t sign one in free agency.

The biggest question, aside from what teams interest Williams, is what Washington will want for him. When talks between Cleveland and Washington fell apart last fall, it was reportedly over the Browns not wanting to give up a No. 1 pick and notable players like Denzel Ward. By all accounts, there was no deal of that caliber out there for Williams, so maybe the asking price will be lower now. Notably, Washington doesn’t own a second-round pick in April’s draft and Cleveland does. The Browns’ No. 10 overall pick — which could still be used on a tackle if a Williams deal happens — should be entirely off the table.

The second question regarding Williams is what a new contract for him would look like. Per The Washington Post, he’ll be looking for a new deal that will pay him around $19 million per year and make him one of the NFL’s highest paid tackles. The Browns have the cap room to sign him to that kind of contract with almost $62 million to work with this offseason and maybe more. While Mayfield is on his rookie contract, a massive deal for Williams is easier to make work and would undoubtedly improve a bad Browns offensive line.

Despite not playing in 16 games often, Williams is considered durable and willing to play when not at 100%, so there doesn’t feel he’s a particularly risky signing as long as he ages well into his mid-30s. He’s certainly a safer and longer-term bet than Peters, who new GM Andrew Berry knows from working with the Eagles last year. Peters is 38 with a more checkered injury history, including an ACL and MCL year in 2017.

Will a deal get done? It’s hard to say. Teams like the Jets and Broncos could also be in on Williams. Maybe he ends up going for more than Berry is willing to pay or Berry doesn’t feel Williams is worth signing to an extension. But if this lines up correctly, Williams would be a massive upgrade at left tackle for the Browns. That’s hard to pass up.

