Triple H Is Rumored To Be Obsessed With Signing Japanese Legend To WWE Contract

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 12: Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi look on during the New Japan … [+] Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax 29 at Nippon Budokan on August 12, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Top wrestling promotions should never stop pursuing the top available talent in the industry. If rumors that circulated on Wednesday night are true, Triple H has his eye on bringing one of the biggest Japanese talents to WWE.

Per PSE Wrestling, Triple H has made it “his personal mission” to sign the legendary Kazuchika Okada to WWE. Okada is arguably the biggest star currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling, and one of the biggest of all time.

However, his contract with NJPW is rumored to be coming to an end soon, and it makes sense for Triple H to be interested in bringing a talent of Okada’s caliber to the promotion.

Okada is still just 32 years old despite a career that spans more than 10 years. He had a brief stop with Impact Wrestling in 2010 and 2011, so he is no stranger to American wrestling promotions, but he has made his fame in his home country.

Okada is a five-time IWGP World Champion who has already had legendary matches with Kenny Omega, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Finn Balor (Prince Devitt) and a host of others in his career. If you’ve ever seen him in the ring, and the presence he has on camera, there is no question he would be a major star in WWE–as long as he’s allowed to be himself.

He is the complete package with great strength, athleticism and the confidence to make a mark. We do not know if Okada fancies a move to WWE, and we know it’s almost impossible for him to be on the same pedestal in the U.S. as he is currently on with NJPW.

Would he be willing to make that kind of sacrifice, and adapt to a promotion that does things differently than the one he’s become accustomed to? That’s a major question. If more details arise concerning WWE’s rumored interest in Okada, I will update this story.

