Trump And Pelosi Bring $15B Gift To Health Insurers

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address, with House Speaker Nancy … [+] Pelosi (D-CA), sitting behind him, to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

The end of a health insurance fee will eliminate more than $15 billion in taxes that were expected to be levied on insurers including big players like Anthem, Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealth Group.

The end of the so-called “HIF” is an election-year gift to the health insurance industry, which has for years been fighting to put off or get Congress and the White House to repeal the fee, which was part of the Affordable Care Act.

The HIF was estimated to cost health insurers $15 billion or more in taxes for 2020, according to some studies. And would cost much more if it hadn’t been repealed.

Like the medical device tax that was also repealed when President Trump signed bipartisan fiscal 2020 appropriations legislation, the health insurance fee had been enacted at various times in recent years only to be put on hiatus.

This time, however, the health insurance industry got its dream legislation package that repealed the tax. The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi repealed the legislation followed by similar action by the U.S. Senate last week. Trump signed the legislation Friday night.

“Americans deserve access to high quality care and affordable coverage,” Matt Eyles, president and CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which represents Cigna, Anthem, Centene and several Blue Cross and Blue Shield health insurance companies, said in a statement Friday night after Trump signed the legislation into law. “Permanently repealing the health insurance tax delivers on that promise, significantly lowering insurance premiums for millions of families, seniors, and small business owners.”

AHIP has described the HIF as a $100 billion “sales tax on health insurance that hits nearly everyone.”

UnitedHealth Group, the nation’s largest health insurance company, said the full repeal of the health insurance tax doesn’t take effect until 2021. “The repeal of the tax on health insurance and other health care taxes is a major step forward in improving the affordability of health care starting in 2021, when the new law goes into effect,” UnitedHealth Group said in a statement Friday night.

UnitedHealth’s UnitedHealthcare health insurance unit seemed to indicate a coming financial windfall for its array of customers.

“UnitedHealthcare is taking immediate action to ensure the repeal of the tax on health insurance will be fully reflected in the value people receive from their health care, lowering the cost of coverage for those affected, including individuals, small and midsize businesses, and seniors who receive coverage through our Medicare Advantage policies,” UnitedHealth Group said in its statement Friday night. “We applaud government’s efforts to repeal these taxes and commit to ensure people fully realize the value of this change in law.”

Source